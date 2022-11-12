Seth Rogen Parodied Christopher Walken’s Iconic ‘Pulp Fiction’ Monologue Using a Menorah as a Kid

Seth Rogen recalled that he and writing partner Evan Goldberg would spoof famous movies growing up, including Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction."

Seth Rogen may be pitching a “Pulp Fiction” reboot, with a twist.

During the MoMA Contenders series panel for Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” Rogen revealed that he used to make home videos with current writing and producing partner Evan Goldberg. A particularly “quite disgusting” comedy the duo filmed together involved a spoof remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” with one key update.

“I was a big ‘Pulp Fiction’ fan, and I’m Jewish as well, that plays into the story,” Rogen said. “I was recently watching a scene, me and my friend Evan [Goldberg] who is still my writing partner to this day, it was us doing the Christopher Walken scene from ‘Pulp Fiction’ about the watch, but except it was a giant Hanukkah menorah.”

Rogen joked, “He was like, ‘I smuggled this in my ass out of the old country.'”

The scene in question involves Walken telling his son, later played by Bruce Willis, about carrying a pocket watch in his anus out of the Vietnam War.

Related Michelle Williams Still Takes Acting Classes: It's How I 'Calm Down'

Steven Spielberg: Warner Bros. Threw Directors 'Under the Bus' with HBO Max Releases Related 23 Controversial Film and TV Book Adaptations That Rankled Their Audiences and Authors

24 Famously Queer and Homoerotic Horror Movies, from 'Psycho' to 'Hellraiser'

Rogen participated in a 2014 live reading of “Pulp Fiction” for the Film Independent at LACMA alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jordan Peele, and Michael Chiklis. He even tweeted for the film’s anniversary in 2020 that he had been bothered since he was “12 years old” that Samuel L. Jackson looks different in the “Pulp Fiction” marketing materials than he does in the film.

While Rogen has a slew of other projects on his agenda, including the star-studded “Dumb Money” drama about the GameStop short squeeze helmed by “Pam & Tommy” director Craig Gillespie, the actor mused on working with legendary filmmaker Spielberg for “The Fabelmans.”

“He’s hyper-focused,” Rogen shared. “No one was talking about anything other than the movie at all times, basically. There was almost never conversation about what we were doing. That’s not how movies are often. Sometimes it feels like making the movie is one of the many things happening, weirdly.”

Rogen continued, “I remember turning to Michelle [Williams] and being like, ‘You’ve worked with [Martin] Scorsese, amazing filmmakers, did this feel special to you?’ And [she] was like, ‘Yeah, this feels cool.’ I turned to Paul [Dano] and was like, ‘Paul Thomas Anderson, amazing people,’ and he was like, ‘No, this feels different.’ I almost just needed to make sure people felt the same way I felt.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.