‘Shrinking’ Teaser: Harrison Ford Stars with Jason Segel in Apple TV+ Comedy from ‘Ted Lasso’ Team

It took a long time for Harrison Ford to make his way to a major TV role, and in a preview for the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” he doesn’t look too happy about it. In the minute-long clip, featuring the upcoming comedy’s cast, a trampoline, and no dialogue, Ford shoots a disappointed scowl at his co-star Jason Segel before walking off.

It’s a perfectly nonplussed reaction from the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, setting up an intriguing new series from the creators of “Ted Lasso.” In addition to the trampoline clip and a few first look images (all below), the streamer also unveiled a release date of January 27. The preview shows Segel and the series’ supporting cast bouncing on a trampoline in between the tag line: “Sometimes you have to break down to have a breakthrough.”

Don’t let the title fool you: Ford isn’t getting any shorter, but instead will play a therapist — shrink, rather — alongside Segel. Segel’s character is a grieving therapist who, ignoring his own training and ethics, starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks, causing huge changes in their lives. Ford plays another doctor described as a “blue collar shrink,” who has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, forcing him outside his physical and emotional comfort zone as he’s made to grapple with his estranged family and friends.

“Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence created “Shrinking” with Segel and “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein. All three are executive producing along with Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer. The series also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

The new series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, as well as Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

“Shrinking” is a ten-episode comedy, and Apple will drop the first two episodes on January 27 followed by a new episode each Friday.

“Shrinking” isn’t Ford’s only turn on the small screen. He also stars alongside Helen Mirren in the upcoming prequel series to “Yellowstone” called “1923,” which likewise released its first trailer over the weekend.

Check out the teaser and first-look photos for “Shrinking” below.

