Sienna Miller: ‘Powerful’ Broadway Exec Told Me to ‘F*ck Off’ When I Asked for Equal Pay

"I said to the producer, who was extremely powerful, it’s not about money — it’s about fairness and respect," Miller said.

Sienna Miller thought maybe this time she wouldn’t have to fight for equal pay.

The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star recalled being offered “less than half” of what her male co-star was making per week for a play on Broadway several years ago. While Miller did not name the production, she has only starred in two Broadway shows: “Cabaret” in 2014 and “After Miss Julie” in 2009.

“I said to the producer, who was extremely powerful, it’s not about money — it’s about fairness and respect, thinking they’d come back and say, ‘Of course, of course.’ But they didn’t,” Miller told British Vogue. “They just said, ‘Well fuck off then.'”

Miller noted she didn’t “want to be mean” by naming the play, but called the interaction a “pivotal moment” in her career. At first, Miller “felt terrible about myself and embarrassed” and later realized she had “every right to be equally subsidized for the work that I would have done.”

The “Alfie” alum reflected on how Hollywood has changed in the last few years. Actors who are “10 years younger have the word ‘no’ in their language in a way that I didn’t,” Miller said.

“[Now] if you say, ‘I don’t feel comfortable’ in front of any form of executive, they’re shitting their pants,” she continued. “You’re included in a conversation about your level of comfort. It’s changed everything.”

Years after her Broadway salary dispute, Miller’s late “21 Bridges” co-star Chadwick Boseman reallocated part of his salary to meet Miller’s fee on the production for the 2019 Russo Brothers film. Boseman was the lead star and also a producer.

Miller recalled telling Boseman at the time, “What you did was extraordinary and meant the world.” After filming wrapped, he told her,”You got paid what you deserved.”

Miller remembered Boseman after his August 2020 passing from colon cancer.

“It is unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully,” Miller said after Boseman donated part of his salary to her. “It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.