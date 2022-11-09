Snoop Dogg Biopic in the Works at Universal from Director Allen Hughes

Hughes is set to direct from a script by "Black Panther" co-writer Joe Robert Cole. "It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni," Snoop Dogg said.

A Snoop Dogg biopic is in the works at Universal Pictures.

The Grammy-nominated rapped and Emmy-winning producer is behind an upcoming movie that will tell his life story. The feature is the first project under Snoop’s new Death Row Pictures production banner. Allen Hughes (who directed films like “Menace II Society” and “The Book of Eli” with his twin brother Albert) is confirmed to be directing the film from a script by Joe Robert Cole (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”). Snoop produces along with helmer Hughes and Sara Ramaker.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray onscreen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop said in a statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Snoop has forged deep ties with NBCUniversal, ranging from the short-lived E! reality series “Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood” to co-hosting reality competition show “American Song Contest,” Super Bowl watch parties with Kevin Hart, and seasonal cooking series opposite Martha Stewart. Universal is also producing the upcoming Madonna biopic written and directed by the “Lucky Star” Grammy winner herself, as well as a Cher biopic in the works from “Mamma Mia!” producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, from a script by Eric Roth.

No casting announcement for the Snoop feature has been made.

Snoop made his rap debut on Dr. Dre’s solo 1992 single “Deep Cover” and later on Dre’s premiere album “The Chronic.” Snoop’s first screen credit was in 1998’s “Half Baked,” and he most recently starred in the Netflix vampire comedy “Day Shift” with Jamie Foxx. Across more than three decades, Snoop has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide and garnered 17-time Grammy nominations, an American Music Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Biopic helmer Hughes previously directed the HBO docuseries “The Defiant Ones” about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Hughes is also behind the five-part “Dear Mama” TV series about the life of Tupac Shakur and his mother, Black Panther activist Afeni Shakur.

“Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in hip-hop. There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together,” Hughes said in a press statement. “Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences. His story is so authentic and utterly inspiring, and to have the opportunity to tell his story allows me to go back to the hood 30 years after ‘Menace II Society,’ and say more now than I could then.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” co-writer Cole charted his Snoop fandom back to “Deep Cover,” saying, “His music and the films of Allen Hughes have left an indelible mark on me over my life. What excites me most is the humanity of Snoop’s journey to international icon. Universal has proven they can guide a movie like this to something special. I’m proud to be a part of the team.”

