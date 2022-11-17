Spike Lee Boards Amazon’s ROTC Series as Director and Executive Producer

The drama is being developed by writers Jalysa Conway and Rebecca Murga.

Spike Lee has found his next project. The “BlacKkKlansman” Oscar winner is attached to an upcoming drama series about the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps that hails from writers Jalysa Conway and Rebecca Murga, an individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire. Though the project is still in the early stages of development at Amazon Studios, Lee has boarded the project as both a director and an executive producer.

The untitled show is described as a coming-of-age drama that follows students who serve in the ROTC as a way of paying tuition at an elite university. Both Conway, a writer on “9-1-1 Lone Star,” and Murga, a writer and director on “Swagger,” used the ROTC to fund their higher education before serving in the U.S. Army.

Conway and Murga will also executive produce the untitled ROTC show alongside Lee, Steven Jackson and Trevor Engelson (“Snowfall”) for his production banner Underground.

No release date or production timeline for the show has been announced.

The project will mark a return to television directing for Lee, who previously found success adapting his film “She’s Gotta Have It” into a Netflix series of the same name. Lee directed all 19 episodes of the show, which was canceled after two seasons despite receiving strong reviews.

But while Lee continues to explore opportunities in television, he has not given up on making feature films. He is also preparing to direct an upcoming musical about the invention of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra featuring original music by Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald.

“First And Foremost,I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking “My Narrow,Rusty Behind” Dragging,Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin’ And Dancin,” Lee said in a statement announcing that project in late 2020. “I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth,Ruth.”

Jalysa Conway, Rebecca Murga are repped by Gersh and Underground. Spike Lee is repped by Gersh.

