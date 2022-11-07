Carrie-Anne Moss and Lee Jung-jae Officially Join Cast of ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’

Amandla Stenberg leads the Disney+ series, which also stars Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Manny Jacinto.

Carrie-Anne Moss is escaping “The Matrix” for a galaxy far, far away, as the actor has joined the cast for “The Acolyte,” a new “Star Wars” series for Disney+.

Moss is one of four newly announced cast members to join the upcoming series, which will be led by “Bodied Bodies Bodies” star Amandla Stenberg. “His Dark Materials” star Dafne Keen, “Inventing Anna” cast member Rebecca Henderson, and Dean-Charles Chapman of “Game of Thrones” and “1917” have also been added to the cast. In addition, previously reported cast members like Emmy-winning “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, “The Good Place’s” Manny Jacinto, “After Yang’s” Jodie Turner-Smith, and “Russian Doll” star Charlie Barnett have been officially confirmed to star in the series. Character details for who’s who in the ensemble remain under wraps.

The cast announcement came with the news that the series, which was first announced in 2020, has begun production in the United Kingdom. Plot details for the show are slim, but Disney+ describes it as a mystery-thriller focusing on a former Padawan, or trainee in the fictional Jedi order, as she reunites with her master to investigate a bizarre series of crimes. The show is set in the final days of the “High Republic” era, decades before the prequel films took place in the “Star Wars” canon. The High Republic era was a period of peace for the franchise’s fictional galaxy and a time when the mystical order of the Jedi was at its most powerful. At the same time, the period saw the rise of the Sith, enemies of the Jedi dedicated to the dark side of the Force.

“The Acolyte” was developed by Leslye Headland, best known as one of the co-creators behind the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll,” which premiered in 2019 and aired its second season this spring. In addition to showrunning the series, Headland will executive produce and direct the series pilot. Additional executive producers include Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef, while Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson serve as producers.

“The Acolyte” is just one of many upcoming “Star Wars” series set to hit Disney+. February will see the streamer debut Season 3 of “The Mandalorian,” while its spinoff “Ahsoka” is expected to premiere later in 2023. Also expected to release next year is the series “Skeleton Crew,” with Jude Law leading the cast.

