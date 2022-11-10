David Harbour Wonders If ‘Stranger Things’ Will End Happily: Are the Duffers ‘Dickensian’ or Kafkaesque?

Harbour sends the "Stranger Things" co-creators an email every season for his ideas on his character Hopper.

David Harbor has high hopes for Hopper.

The “Stranger Things” actor has shared a sense of an ending for his character Hopper in the upcoming series-ender “Stranger Things 5.” While Harbour told Total Film that Hopper “deserves peace,” he doesn’t have any specifics yet as to what the final season has in store.

“I have some idea of shape and structure, and what the overall thing is, but I don’t have a lot of specifics yet,” Harbour said. “I’m very trusting of the way [the Duffer Brothers] go about it. I have my ideas each season about what I would like to see him go through – I send them an email – and often they’re very responsive to that. But I haven’t got a full script yet for Episode 1.”

Harbour continued, “It’s funny. I believe in a fundamental morality in storytelling, and that characters should get what they deserve, which is more complex than just smiles. But I certainly think that Hopper is someone who’s been through a lot. I think he deserves peace, so I’d like to see that achieved. But the real question you have to ask yourself is: are the Duffers Dickensian? Or are they Kafka-esque? Do they believe in the big turkey dinner at the end of ‘A Christmas Carol’? I wonder myself, you know? I’m very curious to see how it unfolds.”

Of course, Harbour has his own take on classic Christmas tales afoot with holiday action thriller “Violent Night,” in theaters December 2. Harbour previously said that he had to regain over 80 pounds to play Santa Claus after shedding the extra pounds between seasons of “Stranger Things.” Harbour said he will “never again” undergo weight loss for a role. “The prosthetics are too good,” he said earlier this year.

Harbour formerly admitted that he didn’t even think “Stranger Things” would get picked up beyond its first season.

“By the time we finished, we wrapped, I thought we wouldn’t get a second season, we’d be the first Netflix show kind of ever to never get a second season,” Harbour said of doubting the sci-fi series’ success. “We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster.”

