Sydney Sweeney Slams Social Media ‘Wildfire’ After MAGA Party Allegations

"I’ll see people say, 'She needs to get media training,'" the "Euphoria" star said. "Why, do you want to see a robot?"

Sydney Sweeney is disengaging from the conversation surrounding her political views.

The “Euphoria” star made headlines earlier this year after receiving social media backlash for attending her mother’s 60th birthday party that include “Make Sixty Great Again” hats and relatives wearing “Blue Lives Matter” shirts.

“You guys, this is wild,” Sweeney tweeted after the photos went viral. “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.”

Now, Sweeney is done addressing the MAGA claims.

“Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” Sweeney told GQ UK. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”

Sweeney continued, “I’ll see people say, ‘She needs to get media training.’ Why, do you want to see a robot?”

The Emmy nominee added, “I don’t think there’s any winning,” admitting that “sadly, yes,” she does read comments on her social media pages. Sweeney’s family was also tagged in nude footage of herself in “Euphoria,” which Sweeney called “completely disgusting and unfair.”

“You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school,” Sweeney said of playing Cassie amid a sexting scandal, “and then an audience that does the same thing.”

As for her political stance, Sweeney said, “When I was doing ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ I had a lot of women come up to me and tell me how much the show meant to them.”

The “Sharp Objects” alum also spoke out on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “People were like, ‘Oh no that’ll never happen,'” Sweeney said. “I honestly don’t know how we’re in the place that we’re in.”

Sweeney admitted that her family is made up of “Cassies” and “mostly Rues” battling addiction.

“I’ve never actually tried any drug, never drank, because I’ve seen my aunts, uncles, cousins, and the effect not just on that person but the community surrounding them,” Sweeney said. “It’s hard to watch someone want to destroy themselves. It’s hard when people judge people they don’t know…When I go home my family doesn’t understand me or the world I’m in anymore. But then in this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live there. I’m in this in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me.”

Sweeney wants her next roles onscreen to “challenge the viewer” and question who she really is.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters,” she said. “It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

