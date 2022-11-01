TCM to Auction Original ‘E.T.’ Mechatronic, Marilyn Monroe Gowns

The "Icons & Idols: Hollywood" auction, starting December 17, also has memorabilia from "Raging Bull" and "Harry Potter."

Calling all Marilyn enthusiasts: Take home a part of Marilyn Monroe’s history this December.

The ultimate holiday present for cinephiles kicks off December 17 with the Turner Classic Movies partnership with Los Angeles auction house Julien’s Auctions to host the “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” sale.

A black Marilyn Monroe wool cocktail dress will be part of the auction, with an estimated price tag of $40,000 to $60,000, as well as the white sleeveless sundress worn by Monroe in the series of photographs alongside husband Arthur Miller in 1956. The photoshoot was replicated in “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s recent reimagining of Monroe’s life for Netflix with Ana de Armas as Monroe and Adrien Brody playing playwright Miller. The dress is similarly ranged between $40,000 and $60,000, with a pearl gray silk halter dress owned by Monroe listed with a $60,000 to $80,000 auction estimate.

The “Julien’s Auctions and TCM Present: Icons & Idols: Hollywood” takes place in Beverly Hills December 17 and 18, as well as online at JuliensLive.com. Other standout listings include the original E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Hero “#1” Mechatronic filming model “actor” that brought the eponymous character to life in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic, the headlining item for this auction. The E.T. model is estimated to sell for anywhere between $2 million and $3 million. Constructed in 1981 and pre-dating modern CGI technology and effects, the one-of-a-kind cinematographic relic features 85 points of movement and is regarded as an engineering masterpiece.

“We are thrilled to continue the 40th anniversary party for ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,’ and the genius of Steven Spielberg can never be celebrated enough,” Pola Changnon, general manager of TCM, said in a press statement. “This auction truly runs the spectrum of film history, from the classics to the modern era, and Julien’s is yet again making these unbelievably rare items accessible to film lovers everywhere.”

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, added, “We could not be more honored than to work with the family of Carlo Rambaldi, caretakers of one of the most incredible pop culture figures in the history of Hollywood – ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.’ Rambaldi was a pioneer in the field and his artistry brought unreal characters to life in a way that has never been replicated with modern-day visual effects.”

Nolan noted that the auction spans celebrity and film, saying, “Many quintessential Hollywood Legends such as Marilyn Monroe, Sylvester Stallone, and Robert DeNiro as well as iconic pieces from Hollywood’s greatest films, ‘Titanic,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Star Wars,’ and more are also strongly represented here in our year-end blockbuster curated with our partner TCM.”

A pair of Everlast boxing gloves and Everlast boxing shorts worn by DeNiro in Martin Scorsese’s 1980 classic “Raging Bull” may garner up to $50,000, and a brown terrycloth robe with “Italian Stallion” embroidered in white stitching on the back, worn by Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in the opening scene of the 1976’s “Rocky” is estimated to get $100,000.

Props from “Risky Business” and “Alien” also are listed, plus Captain America’s shield from “Captain America: The First Avenger” and the original Iron Man repulsor glove hero prop designed for Tony Stark/Iron Man in “Iron Man 2.”

Also up for sale are Charles Heston’s original Moses “Holy Staff” from the 1956 epic motion picture “The Ten Commandments,” directed, produced, and narrated by Cecil B. DeMille and the original hero prop Nimbus 2000 broom belonging to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” “Star Wars” fans can own a piece of the cinematic franchise history with an original dueling lightsaber for Darth Maul (Ray Park) in “Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace” and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) lightsaber from “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.”

