‘That ’90s Show’ Unveils Teaser as Fox Favorite Revives on Netflix

The Netflix sequel series to "That '70s Show" will feature original cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

Hello Wisconsin! “That ’90s Show,” the sequel series to popular Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show,” will premiere on Netflix January 19, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The original “That ’70s Show,” which ran from 1998 to 2006, revolved around a group of six teenagers living in Point Place, Wisconsin during the late ’70s. The sequel series focuses on Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of original series leads Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who decides to spend the summer of 1995 in Point Place with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) from the original series. While in the small town, she meets new friends and engages in many of the same antics that her parents did two decades ago.

In a teaser released by Netflix along with the date announcement, several locations from the original series — including Eric’s old basement and the town water tower — are revisited and recreated. The teaser calls back to many of the running jokes from the original show, including Red’s “I’ll put my foot in your ass” catchprahse, and the “Circle,” frequent scenes where the characters converse while smoking pot.

In addition to Haverda, the new teen characters featured in “That ’90s Show” are played by Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Donovan, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. The main cast for the series also includes Andrea Anders as Red and Kitty’s next-door neighbor Sherri. Smith and Rupp are the only original series cast members who serve as regulars on the show, but Grace, Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama will all make guest appearances on the show’s first season. The only original series main cast member (understandably) absent is Danny Masterson, who played Hyde in the original series, and is currently on trial for three charges of sexual assault.

Original “That ’70s Show” creators Bonnie and Terry Turner developed the new series with their daughter Lindsey Turner and Gregg Mettler, who serves as the showrunner. The four executive produce with Smith, Rupp, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Chrissy Pietrosh, Jessica Goldstein, and Gail Mancuso. Mancuso directs the first eight episodes of the season, while original cast member Prepon will direct the final two.

The first season of “That ’90s Show” consists of 10 22-minute episodes. Watch the full teaser below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.