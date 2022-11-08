Rebel Wilson Falls for Charlotte Gainsbourg in ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Trailer

The duo portray professionals struggling with the effects of traumatic brain injuries on their respective partners.

Rebel Wilson is finding her serious acting roots.

The “Senior Year” star portrays an archeologist who grapples with complications stemming from her husband’s (Celyn Jones) traumatic brain injury in IFC Films’ “The Almond and the Seahorse,” out December 16. Charlotte Gainsbourg also plays an architect who has fallen out of love with her partner (Trine Dyrholm) due to a similar injury.

“What happens when you’re ambushed by time? An archaeologist and an architect fight to re-imagine a future after traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love,” the official synopsis reads. “Love is the only thing that keeps them all going but something has changed.”

The film is co-directed by Celyn Jones and Tom Stern, with a script co-written by Jones and Katie O’Reilly. The title refers to the parts of the brain that “lay down new memories and hold on to old ones,” per IFC.

Wilson credited “The Almond and the Seahorse” with allowing her to show off her Judi Dench-inspired approach to acting. “When I started acting over two decades ago, I started as a serious actress,” Wilson told People magazine. “So I really wanted to be the next Dame Judi Dench and was performing on stage doing classics like Shakespeare and Marlowe. It was only in 2003 when I won a scholarship from Nicole Kidman that I got to ‘specialize’ in comedy and went to comedy school in New York.”

Wilson continued,”So to now do ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ felt like a return to what I was doing right at the start of my career. I know it’s very different [compared] to the glossy Hollywood comedies I’ve been doing in the past decade, but I had to dust off my serious acting chops for this role and I’m so proud of the film and the performances in it!”

Up next, Wilson is set to star in the comedy “Rocking the Boat,” about four high school friends looking to capture their youth on a ’90s-themed cruise featuring their former boy band crushes. Leslie Mann co-stars. Wilson additionally will lead “K-Pop: Lost in America” opposite “Riverdale” breakout Charles Melton, about a Korean pop band that mistakenly travels to Waco, Texas ahead of their scheduled Madison Square Garden performance in New York City.

“The Almond and the Seahorse” premieres in select theaters and will be available to rent on AppleTV+ and Prime Video starting December 16.

Check out the trailer below.

