‘The Sandman’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

New episodes will focus on additional stories within the universe of Neil Gaiman's graphic novels.

“The Sandman” is returning to Netflix. The streaming platform has officially renewed the Neil Gaiman series based on the DC Comics universe, expanding the franchise with new episodes based on other stories from the graphic novels.

Leading up to Wednesday’s evening announcement, there was rampant speculation among Netflix subscribers about whether “The Sandman” would be renewed or was even canceled, despite its success, even leading Gaiman to dispute a tweet from a fan account online. And while Netflix has renewed “The Sandman,” it’s not exactly coming back for a Season 2, as the show will focus on other aspects of the conflict between Dream and the forces of Hell, exploring the many challenges facing the universe in the wake of Morpheus’ century-long absence. The number of episodes and all plot specifics have been kept under wraps to this point.

“Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on,” Gaiman said in a statement. “It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of ‘The Sandman’ stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet). Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…”

“The Sandman” stars Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (also known by her Korean name “Kyo Ra”), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young, and Razane Jammal.

The series dropped 10 episodes on Netflix on August 5. Allan Heinberg is the showrunner, as well as executive producer and writer alongside Gaiman and Goyer. It tells the story of when the Sandman, aka Dream (Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century. In the aftermath, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

Warner Bros. Television produced “The Sandman” for Netflix based on Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg’s DC Comics franchise. The first season of “The Sandman” lasted for six weeks on Netflix’s internal Top 10 lists, including in one week topping out at 127.5 million hours viewed.

