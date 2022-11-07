In a PVOD Void, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Back at #1 — but ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Looms

The VOD charts are beginning to look like an oldies but goodies list. But help is on the way — at the expense of theaters.

“Ticket to Paradise” (Universal) debuts on PVOD tomorrow (likely at $19.99), and it can’t come a minute too soon for digital platforms. The absence of major new entries, plus disappointing results for two recent one, has left a void that the George Clooney/Julia Roberts rom-com should happily fill.

For the studio, a film that opened under $50 million dropping on PVOD after the third weekend is standard. Its gross this past weekend was $8.5 million (#3 overall). That’s not great, but that’s more than half of its opening (a normal third weekend might be more like a third of that), with the potentially of it continuing well. Particularly as counter-programming to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney), it might hold appeal as an alternative, with the potential of continuing to play through the month.

Holding to normal plans makes sense, though it is a shot to theaters, which could use all the alternative programming around. But the combination of an open field with little fresh competition, the elevated interest in PVOD for older stay-at-home audiences, and the potential of lucrative returns from the $19.99 price out of proportion to its theatrical take (domestic $47 million so far) justifies the plan.

Recent releases in the last few weeks have had less than stellar results, however. “Bros” (Universal/$19.99) didn’t do much better at home than in theaters, with only one week on more than one chart and never hitting #1 (even at Vudu, which calculates by revenues).

The much more successful “Don’t Worry Darling” (WBD/$19.99) took in a $45 million theatrical gross, but after debuting on VOD a week ago, has risen no higher than #4. And that’s versus little competition. (Of note — Olivia Wilde’s film just started streaming at HBO Max after the announced studio 45-day window.) It’s even true at Vudu, where three titles available for a third of the price or less ran ahead of the film. That means they did at least triple the business of Wilde’s film. It ranked even lower at iTunes and Google Play, both of which ranks by transactions.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$4.99) is back at #1 at all sites this week, with “Bullet Train” (Sony/$5.99) second or third at the others. “Nope” (Universal/$5.99) took two #2s and a #5 overall.

“Maverick,” “Bullet,” “Nope,” and “Worry” made all four charts, otherwise almost entirely dominated by older, non-PVOD entries. The sole other new film is George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (United Artists/$19.99), #6 at Vudu helped by its higher price.

“Enola Holmes 2,” the sequel to Netflix’s popular 2020 girl detective story with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, was an immediate #1 on the streaming site. Last week’s #1 and 2 originals “The Good Nurse” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” fell to fourth and fifth. In between are two animated studio releases — Universal’s “The Bad Guys” from earlier this year and “Hotel Transyvania 2” at #2 and 3. The former is another example of the streamer’s ties to its studio’s long ties to Netflix for their animated offerings.

Of note — “Sing 2,” also from Universal, finally dropped off their chart. The Christmas 2021 release has been listed here either via (P)VOD and digital lists since early January, the longest run (by far) of any film since this started. “Wendell & Wild” from Henry Selick (“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Coraline”) has already dropped off their top ten. Their original production this time, it failed to last a week and got no higher than #6.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for November 7. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

2. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

3. Nope (Universal) – $5.99

4. Beast (Universal) – $5.99

5. Don’t Worry Darling (WBD) – $19.99

6. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

7. See How They Run (Searchlight) – $3.99

8. Gone in the Night (Vertical) – $0.99

9. Fall (Lionsgate) – $5.99

10. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.49

2. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

3. Nope (Universal) – $5.99

4. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

5. Barbarian (Disney) – $3.99

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $4.99

7. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $4.99

8. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $5.99

9. Don’t Worry Darling (WBD) – $19.99

10. After Ever Happy (Voltage) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers October 31 – November 6.

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

2. Beast (Universal) – $5.99

3. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

4. Don’t Worry Darling (WBD) – $19.99

5. Nope (Universal) – $5.99

6. Three Thousand Years of Longing (United Artists) – $19.99

7. DC League of Super-Pets (WBD) – $5.99

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home (extended cut) – $14.99

9. Barbarian (Disney) – $3.99

10. Fall (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, November 7. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Enola Holmes 2 (2022 Netflix original)

2. The Bad Guys (2022 theatrical release)

3. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015 theatrical release)

4. The Good Nurse (2022 Netflix original)

5. All Quiet on the Western Front (2022 German Netflix original)

6. Enola Holmes (Netflix original)

7. Oblivion (2013 theatrical release)

8. The Takeover (2022 Netflix original)

9. The Gunman (2015 theatrical release)

10. Man on a Ledge (2012 theatrical release)

