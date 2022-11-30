‘Tulsa King’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

The Sylvester Stallone crime drama premiered on November 13.

Taylor Sheridan remains king of the Paramount television universe. The “Yellowstone” creator’s new drama “Tulsa King” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+, the streamer said on Wednesday.

The renewal news comes a few weeks after the series, which stars Sylvester Stallone as a Mafia capo who gets out of prison and is reassigned to establish criminal operations in Oklahoma, debuted on Paramount+ on November 13. The show’s first episode also aired on Paramount Network following the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” where it drew 3.7 million total viewers over its first three days, according to Nielsen. And per Paramount+, the show’s premiere date became the biggest single sign-up day in the streaming service’s history.

“‘Tulsa King’ scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel ‘House of the Dragon,’ with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two,” Chris McCarthy, the president of Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement. “’Tulsa King’ together with ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘1883’ and the upcoming ‘1923,’ undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth – none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

“Tulsa King” is only one of many projects Taylor Sheridan has ongoing at Paramount. The writer’s modern western series “Yellowstone,” the most popular show on cable television, is currently airing its fifth season on the Paramount Network. The show’s prequel series “1923” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren is set to release December 18 on Paramount+.

Technically, “1923” is also a sequel, following the first “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” which stars Sam Elliot and country-music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. In addition, a third spinoff, “6666,” is currently in development for the Paramount Network; contrary to what the title pattern may first suggest, “6666” won’t be set in the far-flung future but in the present day at a ranch in Texas (so, not Montana). Yeah, it’s all a lot.

Other Paramount+ shows from Sheridan include “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner, which debuts its second season this January. The prolific creator has several other series currently in development at the streamer, including “Land Man,” “Lioness” with Nicole Kidman, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.”

Sheridan executive produces “Tulsa King” alongside Terence Winter, who serves as showrunner and writer. Stallone also executive produces with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

