Lawsuit Alleges Warren Beatty Coerced Sex with a Minor in 1973

A woman, who was 14 or 15 at the time of the alleged incident, claims Beatty coerced multiple sex acts with her when he was in his mid-30s.

A woman filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday alleging that Oscar-winning director/actor Warren Beatty coerced her into having sex with her in 1973. She was around 14 or 15 at the time of the alleged events, which would put Beatty around 35 years old. Variety first reported the news.

While plaintiff Kristina Charlotte Hirsch did not name Beatty in the suit, the defendant is identified as being nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Clyde in “Bonnie and Clyde,” which Beatty was in 1968. Beatty is now 85 years old.

Louisiana resident Hirsch alleges that Beatty met her on a film set, paying her “undue attention” while remarking on her looks and allegedly giving her his phone number. Hirsch claims that Beatty called her on a number of occasions throughout 1973, eventually inviting her to a hotel where he was living at the time in Los Angeles County.

IndieWire has reached out to Beatty’s representatives, who did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Related 'Ishtar': How Hollywood Decided That One Box-Office Flop Spoke for All Female Directors

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Returning to Present Best Picture, Have Already Rehearsed Jokes About Last Year's Flub Related All the Details on 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

'White Noise': All the Details on Noah Baumbach's Film Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig

According to the nine-page civil complaint, Beatty allegedly also offered to help the young Hirsch with her homework, several times broaching the subject of her losing her virginity.

Per the suit as shared by Variety, Beatty “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child.”

Hirsch claims she believed she was in a romantic relationship with the New Hollywood actor/director, adding that was she was “initially thrilled” by the attention. The complaint alleges the relationship lasted through the end of 1973.

Now, Hirsch and her representatives are seeking compensation for “psychological, mental, and emotional distress.” According to the suit, Hirsch said she has since had trouble interacting with authority figures due to trauma from the alleged encounter.

The complaint, per Courthouse News Service, states, “As a direct result of the molestation by defendant Doe, plaintiff has had issues with her personal life, such as issues with trust and control. These feelings have caused plaintiff substantial emotional distress, guilt, anxiety, nervousness and fear.”

Her claims include sexual battery and sexual assault. The suit was filed under California’s 2019-instated “lookback window” law allowing for claims of child abuse to be excluded from the statute of limitations. The window expires January 1, 2023.

Hirsch is represented by Michael Reck and Michael Finnegan of the LA firm Jeff Anderson & Associates

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.