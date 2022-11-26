‘Wednesday’ Showrunner Wants to Show More of the Addams Family in Season 2: ‘We Just Touched the Surface’

While the series has yet to be renewed, its creative team has big ambitions for a potential second season.

“The Addams Family” is one of those properties that never truly dies. What began as a comic strip in 1938 soon turned into an iconic TV sitcom, a 1970s Hanna-Barbera cartoon, a popular 1990s movie series, a Broadway musical, and a 2019 animated movie, just to name a few iterations. So it was hardly surprising when Netflix announced “Wednesday,” a new series from director Tim Burton that focuses on the teenage exploits of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega).

The series is less of an ensemble piece than previous “Addams Family” projects, but it still features beloved characters like Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) in select episodes. Season 1 primarily focuses on establishing Wednesday’s life outside of the family home, but the addition of those characters leaves the door open for future “Addams Family” adventures.

In a new interview with TVLine, “Wednesday” co-creator and co-showrunner Al Gough made it very clear that he wants to include a lot more of the Addams Family in the event that the show is renewed for a second season.

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” he said. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important. [We] definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

In his review of Season 1, IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote that “by the time the credits roll on Season 1, Wednesday is just another ‘odd’ kid who nevertheless makes a lot of friends, woos a number of suitors, and saves the day. Little about her is startling or unpleasant, save for her repeated asides about torturing people or enjoying a bit of terror. But when it comes to the macabre, Wednesday (and, more so, ‘Wednesday’) is all talk and little action — a well-rounded character hammered into the rectangular icon on your Netflix homescreen, by an algorithm built to conform.”

Season 1 of “Wednesday” is now streaming on Netflix.

