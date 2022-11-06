‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Director Teases Possible Sequel Involving the Multiverse and Time Travel

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” was almost a lot weirder.
The Daniel Radcliffe-led film about the legendary parody artist takes a deliberately loose approach to the facts, combining truth and fiction in its quest to make a mockery of the music biopic genre. Yet despite the cartoonish elements, the film is still largely set in the music industry and conveys the beats of Yankovic’s career (even if it exaggerates quite a few of them). But as it turns out, the film came close to taking things in a very different, Marvel-inspired direction.
In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the film’s director Eric Appel (who also co-wrote the film with Yankovic) revealed some of his more outlandish ideas that didn’t make it into the movie. And while fans won’t get to see Weird Al traveling through the multiverse in this film, Appel is holding out hope that those ideas might come to fruition in a sequel.
“I think at one point I may have pitched time travel or meeting multiple versions of Al from different universes,” Appel said. “That was a little too far. Maybe we’ll do a sequel. We can use some of those crazier ideas.”
“One of the first conversations I had with Eric [Appel] was about the tone of the jokes,” Radcliffe said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “He was like, ‘None of them are played as jokes. I want you to play it absolutely 100 percent seriously the entire time.’ And then that allows the world around you to be as crazy as it gets because it is sort of centered by those five leads […] those are the people that have to really be grounded in reality and heart.”
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is now streaming on The Roku Channel.
