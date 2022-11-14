‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is #3 in Theaters, but It’s #1 on PVOD

"Ticket to Paradise" and "Where the Crawdads Sing" prove that theaters remain unbeatable when it comes to promoting films at home.

“Ticket to Paradise” (Universal, $19.99) nearly swept the VOD charts this week, falling short only at Google Play. The Julia Roberts-George Clooney rom-com success, heading to a domestic theatrical gross of perhaps $75 million, hewed to the studio’s standard plan of home release after three weekends. It’s still thriving in theaters, taking #3 for the weekend, providing more evidence that theatrical play elevates films for home play. The increased marketing might even help theatrical.

Theatrical success also was key for Netflix’s new #1. “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Sony’s very successful adaptation of Delia Reese’s best seller opened mid-July with a domestic $90 million total. Theaters can’t live by comic book and other franchises alone; they need a resurgence of standalone successes in other genres. “Ticket” and “Crawdads” are also the kinds of projects that top streamers want to corral, with limited or no theatrical footprint.

“Crawdads” is another case of Sony using Netflix as its streaming outlet, a pattern that started with “Uncharted.” Assume the deals are lucrative for Sony, which doesn’t have to shoulder the enormous streaming-site costs that weigh down the five other major studios. Netflix may soon see Sony’s “Bullet Train” and “The Woman King” as well.

“Crawdads” replaced “Falling for Christmas,” the Netflix original rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan, as #1 on the Netflix chart. (Now #2, it led for two days.) New among originals are documentary “Capturing the Nurse Killer” and “Lost Bullet 2” (a sequel to Netflix’s French thriller). The chart also includes three animated studio titles, led by “The Bad Guys,” with “Sing 2” dropping off after a record-breaking tun of nearly five months.

Long-run titles on the VOD charts include “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount, $4.99), “Nope” (Universal, $5.99), and “Bullet Train” (Sony, $5.99) Joining them is “Terrifier 2” (Cinedigm, $5.99-$9.99) after the surprise box-office success of over $10 million for the no-budget horror sequel. It ranks as high as #2 at Vudu.

Two other new titles joined the iTunes chart — “Amsterdam” (Disney, $19.99) and “Paradise City” (Saban, $6.99). The latter stars Bruce Willis (in one of his final roles before retirement) and John Travolta from veteran director Chuck Russell (“The Mask,” “Eraser”).

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros. Discovery/$19.99) added HBO Max after the 45-day mark, leaving it with only one placement (#8 at Vudu).

Paramount just announced that their surprise hit “Smile” will have both Paramount+ and PVOD play this week; it’s likely to be #1 next week.

Of note: The #2 title at Vudu is “Yellowstone: Season 2.” Our chart only lists feature films, so other titles lower have been raised a notch.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for November 14. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $19.99

2. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

3. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

4. Nope (Universal) – $5.99

5. Paradise City (Saban) – $6.99

6. Amsterdam (Disney) – $19.99

7. Terrifier 2 (Cinedigm) – $9.99

8. Medieval (The Avenue) – $5.99

9. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

10. Fall (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.49

2. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $19.99

3. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

4. Nope (Universal) – $5.99

5. Terrifier 2 (Cinedigm) – $5.99

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $4.99

7. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $4.99

8. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

9. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $5.99

10. After Ever Happy (Voltage) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers November 7-13.

1. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $19.99

2. Terrifier 2 (Cinedigm) – $9.99

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Beast (Universal) – $5.99

5. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

6. Nope (Universal) – $5.99

7. Medieval (The Avenue) – $5.99

8. Don’t Worry Darling (WBD) – $19.99

9. Three Thousand Years of Longing (United Artists) – $19.99

10. Fall (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, November 14. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Where the Crawdads Sing (2022 theatrical original)

2. Falling for Christmas (2022 Netflix original)

3. The Bad Guys (2022 theatrical release)

4. Enola Holmes 2 (2022 Netflix original)

5. Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022 British Netflix original documentary)

6. Lost Bullet 2 (2022 French original)

7. Minions & More 2 (2002 animated home video release)

8. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015 theatrical release)

9. Captain Phillips (2013 theatrical release)

10. The Good Nurse (2022 Netflix original)

