At Least We Know Who Won Election Night in TV Ratings

There was a Red Wave of sorts last night: 2022 midterm-election viewers rushed to Fox News Channel.

We’re still waiting on a whole bunch of midterm results, but we know who won Election Night in TV ratings. Tuesday was a Red Wave (of sorts) for Fox News Channel, which also claimed first place outright in 2020 and 2018.

Fox News drew an average of 7.170 million total viewers last night across primetime (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.), according to early Nielsen numbers, more than doubling its closest competitor, MSNBC (3.102 million). NBC proper was nipping at the heels of NBCUniversal’s cable news channel, with an average of 3.096 million viewers. ABC News coverage was not that far behind with 3.030 million viewers. Bringing up the rear was another tight race, this one between CBS News (2.504 million viewers) and CNN (2.476 million).

In the main news demo of adults 25-54, Fox News Channel was again No. 1, averaging 1.78 million in the demo. NBC fared much better than its cable news counterpart, and CNN came in third. Additionally, Fox Business Network, which simulcast FNC’s coverage, averaged 598,000 in viewers and 214,000 in the younger A25-54 demographic, topping CNBC.

Year-to-date, Fox News Channel (2.3 million) is averaging nearly twice MSNBC’s (1.2 million) overall primetime viewers, and is more than 3x CNN’s (727,000).

Fox News also says that between its digital properties including FOX Nation, Facebook, and YouTube that it had 9 million total livestream views accessing its coverage on election night, a record for the cable news network for an election night and with the network lifting its pay gate by mid-afternoon.

Fox News has led in viewers among any other news network, broadcast or cable, the past two election nights, including both in 2018 and in 2020. That was particularly true in the 2020 election when it was the only major network to have called the state of Arizona for Joe Biden, ultimately shaping what turned out to be a long, drawn out process in certifying the election results. It has also attracted the most viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, which is the key demographic for news programming. What’s more, the network also brought back Arnon Mishkin to lead its election night projection desk, and the evening was anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

While some pundits across all networks had predicted something of a Red Wave on Tuesday night, with Republicans expected to flip control of either or both of the House and Senate in Congress, the Senate remains in play as the Georgia election between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Hershel Walker was so close that it will now call for a special runoff election.

Hollywood was also watching this year’s election very closely, as Tuesday night led to the defeat of Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was running as a Republican in the state of Pennsylvania but was defeated by Dem. John Fetterman. It also resulted in a victory in Ohio for “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, who defeated the Democrat Tim Ryan. And abortion rights, which was a key issue across the country, was on the ballot in five states. California, Vermont and Michigan all voted to enshrine protections for abortions in the state’s Constitution, while voters in Kentucky rejected an initiative that would have enshrined an abortion ban into its state’s Constitution. A fifth measure raised in Montana has yet to be called.

But it may be as much as another month before voters get any closure as to which party will take control of the Senate and at least several days to count remaining ballots that can determine some tight races in the House.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.