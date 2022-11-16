Zoë Kravitz Says ‘Big Little Lies’ Likely Won’t Be Back for Season 3: ‘It’s Done’

After director Jean-Marc Vallée died in 2021, Kravitz said she "can't imagine going on without him."

Zoë Kravitz dashed hopes for a “Big Little Lies” Season 3.

The “Batman” actress revealed in a GQ TikTok video that the Emmy-winning HBO series would most likely not return without late director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died in 2021.

“I don’t think it is. We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot, but unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year,” Kravitz said. “I just can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it’s done.”

“Big Little Lies” starred Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley as the “Monterey 5,” an unlikely group of women who banded together to take down (and later, cover up) an abusive husband. Initially slated as a limited series, “Big Little Lies” debuted in 2017. A second season followed in 2019 directed by “American Honey” helmer Andrea Arnold.

Back in 2019, sources told IndieWire that executive producer David E. Kelley wanted Arnold’s Season 2 to be more closely aesthetically tied to Vallée’s first season as an established standard for the show. The changes to Arnold’s season while Vallée filmed fellow HBO series “Sharp Objects” were conducted in post-production, with Vallée still serving as an executive producer on “Big Little Lies.” Actresses and fellow EPs Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were said to have loved working with Arnold and trusted her intrinsically, while as showrunner Kelley made only a handful of set visits, each lasting approximately an hour. When the show wrapped in August 2018, each of the stars took to social media to praise Arnold, called their “fearless leader” by Kidman.

Kravitz previously said in an Elle cover story that she became “very, very close” with her fellow “Big Little Lies” cast members, including producing titan Witherspoon. “When [director] Jean-Marc Vallée gave me that job [on ‘Big Little Lies’], I was working with some of the best actors of our time all of a sudden,” Kravitz recalled of her career-turning role. “I had access to a different audience and was able to learn from all of those amazing women.”

Kravitz’s co-star, Oscar winner Dern, recently revealed that she is still holding out hope of revisiting the beloved series.

“I mean, we would all love nothing more, we’re like family, just very lucky,” Dern said. “I say, let’s hold out hope. Let’s keep asking, it might just come true.”

