‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads Critics Choice Awards with 14 Nominations

Filmmaking duo Daniels are continuing to have a good week after scoring six Golden Globe comedy nominations.

The 600-member Critics Choice Association (CCA) revealed the film category nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which will be held at the Critics Choice Awards gala, broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (at 7:00 p.m. ET). As the largest film critic association in North America, the CCAs are often predictive of the Oscars.

Due to a tied vote, the CCAs voted in 11 Best Picture candidates (the Oscars will have 10) and 10 directors (the Oscars will have five). The organization also expanded the acting categories to six total slots, including ensemble.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) led the film contenders with 14 nominations overall: Best Picture, Best Comedy, and five acting nominations including Acting Ensemble. Filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, AKA Daniels, earned nods in both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay; nominated in the craft categories were Production Design, Editing, Costume Design, Hair and Makeup, and Visual Effects.

“The Fabelmans” (Universal) followed with 11 nods, including CCA perennial Steven Spielberg for Best Director, plus a nod for Best Original Screenplay alongside Tony Kushner. In addition to receiving a Best Acting Ensemble nomination, Michelle Williams earned a Best Actress nomination, Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch landed Supporting Actor slots, and Gabriel LaBelle scored Best Young Actor/Actress. Janusz Kaminski earned a nod for Best Cinematography, while Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara are up for Best Production Design, and John Williams could take home the trophy for Best Score.

The list of Best Picture contenders also includes “Babylon” (Paramount) and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), which garnered ten and nine nominations respectively, along with “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) and “Tár” (Focus Features), which collected seven nominations each. Rounding out the Best Picture nominees are “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney), “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix), “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount), and “Women Talking” (UAR), with six total nominations, and “RRR” (Sarigama Cinemas and Raftar Creations) with five.

Missing from the Best Picture list are Oscar hopefuls “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics), which scored nods for Bill Nighy for Best Actor and Kazuo Ishiguro for Best Adapted Screenplay; “The Woman King” (Sony), which landed nods for Viola Davis for Best Actress, Best Acting Ensemble, Costume Design, and Best Director for Gina Prince-Bythewood; Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney), which scored four craft nods, a Best Song nomination, and Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett; and New York Times drama “She Said” (Universal), which landed one nomination for Adapted Screenplay.

Missing from the Supporting Actress lineup was “Women Talking” star Claire Foy, while Jessie Buckley took a slot. The directors list of 10 omitted “Glass Onion” director Rian Johnson, who did land an Adapted Screenplay nod. Netflix’s awards hopes are pinned on “Glass Onion” as well as “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” which is likely to win the animation category; Globe nominees Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”) and Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) did not turn up at the CCAs.

As previously announced, “Abbott Elementary” leads the TV contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, collecting nods in six categories. Beloved Hollywood veteran Jeff Bridges will accept the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s show.

Film nominations for the Critics Choice Awards are listed below.

BEST PICTURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“RRR”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Margot Robbie – “Babylon”

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun”

Jalyn Hall – “Till”

Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans”

Bella Ramsey – “Catherine Called Birdy”

Banks Repeta – “Armageddon Time”

Sadie Sink – “The Whale”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Damien Chazelle – “Babylon”

Todd Field – “Tár”

Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King”

S. S. Rajamouli – “RRR”

Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field – “Tár”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale”

Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living”

Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said”

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light”

Florian Hoffmeister – “Tár”

Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans”

Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Linus Sandgren – “Babylon”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans”

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis”

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon”

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – “Babylon”

Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis”

Monika Willi – “Tár”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Jenny Eagan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Catherine Martin – “Elvis”

Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King”

Mary Zophres – “Babylon”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Whale”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“RRR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST COMEDY

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Bros”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

“Wendell & Wild”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR”

BEST SONG

“Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” – “RRR”

“New Body Rhumba” – “White Noise”

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Michael Giacchino – “The Batman”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Tár”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz – “Babylon”

John Williams – “The Fabelmans”

