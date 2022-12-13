‘Severance,’ ‘Pachinko,’ ‘The Rehearsal’ Among Independent Spirit Award TV Nominees: Full List

"Station Eleven" and "The Bear" are also among the top nominees, as announced by "Billions" actor Asia Kate Dillon.

The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards officially unveiled the TV nominations list.

“Billions” star Asia Kate Dillon read off the nominations, led by “The Bear,” “Pachinko,” “The Porter,” “Severance,” and “Station Eleven” in the Best New Scripted Series category. On the new non-scripted or documentary series side, “Children of the Underground,” “Mind Over Murder,” “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?,” “The Rehearsal,” and “We Need to Talk About Cosby” earned top noms.

This is the first Independent Spirit Awards ceremony with gender-neutral acting categories. TV star Dillon, who identifies as non-binary, has advocated for gender-neutral award shows. They have been nominated for two Critics Choice awards for their turn in the Showtime drama series.

The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations for the film portion are dominated by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with eight nominations, followed by “TÁR” with nods in seven categories. Other category updates include new awards for Best Breakthrough Performance (film) and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series (television). All performance categories, excluding Breakthrough Performance, were eligible to feature up to 10 nominees.

The 38th Spirit Awards will be held on March 4, 2023.

Best New Scripted Series

“The Bear”

“Pachinko”

“The Porter”

“Severance”

“Station Eleven”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Children of the Underground”

“Mind Over Murder”

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, “The Porter”

Mohammed Amer, “Mo”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

KaMillion, “Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien, “As We See It”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Ben Whishaw, “This Is Going to Hurt”

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo, “A League of Their Own” (I think?)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Frank Quiñones, “The Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon, “I Love That for You”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Best Ensemble Cast in a new Scripted Series

“Pachinko”

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

