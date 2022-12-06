See Which Films Are Oscars-Eligible in the Animated, Documentary, and International Feature Categories

The Academy has announced which films can be nominated in the Animated, Documentary, and International Feature Film categories at the 95th Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the lists of which feature films are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 95th Academy Awards.

To have been eligible for Oscars consideration in the aforementioned feature film categories, films had to meet a variety of requirements, including being over 40 minutes in length and having a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying U.S. cities (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area).

Among the 27 films eligible in the Animated Feature Film category are A24’s stop-motion film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” and Netflix’s rotoscoped animated film “Apollo 10 ½,” which both had their eligibility put into question as the former incorporates live-action film techniques, even using live actors like director Dean Fleischer Camp himself, while the latter use what the Academy first deemed too much live-action footage (director Richard Linklater requested an appeal to the decision and won).

The animated list also includes “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” though its inclusion comes with a note that alludes to how it, and the other films that have not yet had their required qualifying release, must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

In the International Feature Film category are selections from 92 countries. One notable inclusion is “Tembele,” Uganda’s first ever International Feature Film entrant. The list also includes the Pakistan entry “Joyland,” which was almost banned from release in its own home country. However, Academy rules state that country-selected films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available through a reputable commercial streaming distribution service or video on demand may qualify for Awards consideration in the category if they provide proof of their theatrical and streaming distribution or video on demand agreements and proof of government-mandated theater/cinema closure dates.

The rules also note that in order for films to more easily meet theatrical exhibition requirements, the Academy will allow films to qualify outside the country of origin, provided the film is theatrically exhibited outside of the United States and its territories for at least seven consecutive days in a commercial motion picture theater for paid admission.

Finally, the Documentary Feature Film category lists 144 features, again with a note that some entrants have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process. In addition to expected entries like Critics Choice Documentary Awards Best Feature winner “Good Night Oppy,” the list includes animated documentary “Eternal Spring” — the only film up for consideration on all three lists (the Jason Loftus film is also Canada’s International Feature Film submission).

Click the hyperlinks to see the full lists of films eligible for the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories. The full rules for the 95th Oscars can be found here.

