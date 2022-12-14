’65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Is an Astronaut Fighting for His Life

"A Quiet Place" screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the upcoming film, produced by Sam Raimi.

Adam Driver is battling otherworldly creatures yet again in the first trailer for the upcoming apocalyptic action thriller “65.”

Helmed by the writers of “A Quiet Place” Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the upcoming film also stars “In the Heights” breakout Ariana Greenblatt and “Big Little Lies” alum Chloe Coleman. The film centers on an astronaut who crash-lands on a mysterious planet discovers that he is not alone.

“65” is produced by Sam Raimi, with Sony Pictures releasing. Danny Elfman is scoring the film.

Screenwriters Beck/Woods famously turned down working with LucasFilms (and potentially Adam Driver on “Star Wars“) to continue creating original stories rather than pre-existing IP. Now, the filmmaking duo is finally collaborating with Driver on the mysterious new project.

Per the official synopsis, after a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

“For us, [’65’] was the project we wrote when ‘A Quiet Place’ came out and the studio decided it was going to be a franchise and sequel,” Woods explained during a virtual panel at 2020 Nightstream Film Festival, as reported by The Knockturnal. “We wrote ‘A Quiet Place’ because we were tired of the sequels. The only movies that were being made were sequels and franchises and comic book movies. We wrote this movie in the wake of that.”

Beck added, “It’s one that’s been gestating in our heads for years and years.”

Driver was their dream leading man for “65” after Woods was “riveted” by Driver’s performance in the HBO series “Girls.”

Beck later returned to his appreciation for Driver’s talent. “From ‘Stars Wars’ to Jim Jarmusch films, everything he brings to a movie is so layered,” he said. “It’s so much fun to watch when the camera can just pick up those layers.”

The film was shot on location in Lousiana’s Kisatchie National Forest and marks Driver’s follow-up film to Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” adaptation. Driver is also set to appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s star-studded “Megalopolis” alongside Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Forest Whitaker, Dustin Hoffman, James Remar, and Laurence Fishburne. Driver additionally will play Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” biopic.

“65” premieres in theaters March 10, 2023.

Check out the trailer below.

