‘A Good Person’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Grieves with Guilt in Zach Braff’s Family Drama

Molly Shannon and Chinaza Uche also star in the upcoming film, in theaters March 24.

Florence Pugh proves that you can never really go home again.

The Oscar nominee stars in Zach Braff’s latest drama “A Good Person” as Allison, a woman who survives a fatal accident and forms an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law played by Morgan Freeman. Braff writes, directs, and produces the New Jersey-set feature. Pugh also makes her producing debut with the film, which serves as a reunion for Freeman and director Braff after 2017’s “Going in Style.”

Molly Shannon, Celeste O’Connor, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Chinaza Uche round out the cast.

The official synopsis reads: Daniel (Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter’s life. As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.

Along with Braff and Pugh, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Christina Piovesan, and Noah Segal produce, and Beverly Rogers executive produces.

Braff previously told Collider that “A Good Person” is a turning point in Pugh’s prestigious career. “Florence Pugh’s performance in the movie, I know I’m biased, but it’s the most miraculous thing you will ever see,” Braff said.

The “Garden State” helmer continued, “I know that anything Florence does is incredible. People say she’s maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she’s one of the best actresses working. This performance she gives is unbelievable. I’m not overselling it. It’s a dramedy. It’s her going toe-to-toe with Morgan Freeman. You haven’t seen Morgan like this in years.”

In addition to “A Good Person,” Pugh will be starring in “Dune: Part Two” and “Oppenheimer.” To see all of Florence Pugh’s upcoming projects, click here.

Meanwhile, Freeman appears in star-studded noir “Sniff” opposite Helen Mirren, Al Pacino, and Danny DeVito, plus leading Sonny Bell jazz biopic “Hate to See You Go” opposite Bill Burr and Alfre Woodard. Freeman also is confirmed to star in “Muti” as a professor of African Studies who helps a detective (Cole Hauser) track down a serial killer.

“A Good Person” premieres in select theaters March 24 and will be playing everywhere March 31.

Check out the trailer below.

