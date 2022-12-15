Alejandro González Iñárritu and Chloé Zhao on the Future of Cinema: ‘Young People Are Dying to Feel More’

For years, film industry observers have warned everyone who will listen that young people’s lack of interest in serious movies could ultimately lead to the death of cinema. But Chloé Zhao and Alejandro González Iñárritu aren’t ready to sound the alarms just yet.

Zhao recently sat down with Iñárritu for a conversation about directing at Bardo Experience, a Netflix event promoting Iñárritu’s new film “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” which represents Mexico in the International Feature Oscar race this year. The topic eventually turned to the future of cinema as an art form, with Zhao predicting that the future can be bright as long as filmmakers don’t play things safe. Watch the full conversation in the video below.

“Sometimes a story told objectively, I can sit back and watch, there’s always some safety. Your films always, whether it’s through the brilliant sound design, cinematography, all your planning and all the deep, dark work you do yourself, that I’m pulled in, I can’t not experience it,” Zhao said. “The future of cinema, young people today, they want to feel more, they’re dying to feel more and we can’t just feed them the same stuff anymore.”

Iñárritu said that he thinks the versatility of cinema makes it uniquely positioned to elicit those emotions, and that conventional films only scratch the surface of the medium’s capabilities.