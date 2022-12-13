Aubrey Plaza Explored Italy While ‘Tripping Balls’ with Meghann Fahy During ‘White Lotus’ Filming

While Sicily is known for truffles, the "White Lotus" stars were on the hunt for a different type of mushroom during production.

While Sicily is known for truffles, “The White Lotus” stars Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy were on the hunt for a different type of mushroom during production.

The Season 2 duo explored Sicily while high on shrooms, Plaza said during “Late Night with Seth Myers.”

“We were on mushrooms. I don’t know if, like, maybe her parents don’t like…We took a little one,” Plaza said, citing that Fahy had previously told host Myers the same story, minus one key detail. “She told the story and it was like, ‘Aubrey was on the road, and all these Italian guys are on motorcycles, and Aubrey was like, “Don’t look at me.”‘ I was tripping! It was terrifying.”

Plaza added, “I was tripping balls, bitch!”

Fahy formerly told Myers that she and Plaza got lost while on a hike and Plaza got scared by a “biker gang” during the walk back.

“It was a place that I had hiked to several times before and then I did get us lost,” Fahy said last week. “There was this biker gang that came past us. They were like, ‘Hey girls!’ And she was like, ‘Don’t look at me!’ And I was like, ‘Heyyyy!'”

If that sounds like a plotline out of “The White Lotus” Season 2, that’s because the Mike White-helmed HBO series is rooted in reflecting life itself.

“A lot of people have talked about the gender politics and the sexual politics and the satire of the privileged — all of that is going on, but sometimes when I’m watching it, I also feel like I’m just seeing a series of interestingly drawn characters yearning for some kind of connection,” fellow co-star Will Sharpe, who plays Plaza’s onscreen husband in the series, told IndieWire. “We really wanted to have a sense for ourselves of Ethan and Harper’s history. Really this story for them is about trying to work out whether their marriage is falling apart, and if so, why? It was easy to invest these scenes that we’re seeing with some stakes because that’s why it matters to them. That’s why there is heat in those scenes, because they really want it to work out and both of them are trying to reach for something — they’re not sure exactly how to fix it.”

