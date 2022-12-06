‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Early Reactions: James Cameron Has Done it Again

The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters on Friday, December 16.

Few sequels come with more question marks — or higher stakes — than “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s sequel comes 13 years after the original “Avatar” became the highest movie of all time (a record that has since been broken), and many have wondered if anyone still cares about what happens on the planet Pandora.

To make his sequel, which is primarily set in the oceans of Pandora, Cameron had to spend years developing new technology that would allow him to film motion capture sequences under water. The high costs of doing that inflated the film’s budget to the point where Cameron expects it will have to be one of the top five highest grossing movies of all time just to break even.

But Cameron isn’t concerned about the film’s ability to find an audience. In a recent interview, he cited the success of “Aliens” and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” as proof that he knows what he’s doing when it comes to sequels.

Cameron said that the initial reaction to the trailer, which featured some dazzling underwater footage, continued to calm his nerves about audiences’ interest in the sequel.

“I think I could have made a sequel two years later and have it bomb because people didn’t relate to the characters or the direction of the film,” Cameron said. “My personal experience goes like this: I made a sequel called ‘Aliens,’ seven years after the first movie. It was very well received. I made a sequel called ‘Terminator 2,’ seven years after the first movie. It did an order of magnitude of more, in revenue, than the first film.”

“I was a little concerned that I had stretched the tether too far, in our fast-paced, modern world, with ‘Avatar 2’ coming in 12 years later,” he said. “Right until we dropped the teaser trailer, and we got 148 million views in 24 hours. There’s that scarce seen but wondered at principle, which is, ‘Wow, we haven’t seen that in a long time, but I remember how cool it was back then.’ Does that play in our favor? I don’t know. I guess we’re going to find out.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in theaters on Friday, December 16. Keep reading for a roundup of early social media reactions from people who have seen the film.

Avatar The Way of Water: lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead in a ditch. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022

James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get. @officialavatar — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 6, 2022

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

As an Avatar stan, I had high hopes for #AvatarTheWayofWater and for me it totally delivers. Sure it's a little long, but worth it for the gorgeous visuals, wonderful new characters. A total thrill. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) December 6, 2022

Have now seen #Avatar twice and am overwhelmed by both its technical mastery and unexpectedly intimate emotional scope. Yes the world is expanded and sequels teased but the characters are most important. Cameron is in top form, especially in final act. Good to have him back. 🐟 pic.twitter.com/PR9drN5Zph — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 6, 2022

James Cameron & Co. deliver yet another riveting, awe-inducing masterclass in world-building with #AvatarTheWayOfWater . Immersive, emotionally engaging & epically entertaining, it’s a thrilling ride. CG artifice melts away where we’re just watching the characters’ humanity steer pic.twitter.com/6CksGpEumJ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 6, 2022

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Yeah never bet against James Cameron. Trying to spare hyperbole, but I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. It’s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes I’d miss plot points because I’m staring at a Pandora fish — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 6, 2022

Just saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater – will certainly divide people as there are some cheesy bits BUT James Cameron is a master and you really do, utterly invest in the characters, and nothing else comes close to being this immersive. I was cool on the original but I loved this. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) December 6, 2022

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER was a visual splendor. At times breathtaking, other times intense. Round 2 of Quaritch VS. Jake Sully kept me on the edge of my seat. Massive & action-packed. This year's biggest most cinematic thrill-ride adventure#AvatarTheWayofWater #Avatar #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/IlKe041nTd — Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) December 6, 2022

James Cameron's #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a monumental filmmaking achievement striking a great balance between technical & emotional. The 48fps 3D experience features some of the most jaw-dropping immersion I’ve ever seen. Felt like a kid again watching T2 for 1st time. Astounding. pic.twitter.com/cfiMADJzU4 — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) December 6, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.