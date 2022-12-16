‘Barbie’ Teaser: Dolls Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Get ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’-Level Gravitas

Greta Gerwig's live-action adaptation of the famed Mattel dolls puts a fresh twist on the beloved toys.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are breaking the mold of what it means to be a doll.

The teaser for Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated “Barbie” starts with the history of little girls and dolls, baby dolls to be exact. That is, until Robbie as Barbie lands in an homage to “2001: A Space Odyssey” and jaws drop.

Three-time Oscar nominee Gerwig co-wrote the feature with Noah Baumbach. Gerwig directs the film which also stars Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Nicola Coughlan, and Emerald Fennell, among a massive ensemble cast.

Gerwig recently revealed she was terrified to helm a film about iconic Barbie dolls.

“I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible!’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it,” Gerwig recalled during an episode of Dua Lipa’s “At Your Service” podcast (Dua Lipa is rumored to have a cameo in the film). “Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”

The “Little Women” director continued, “I think it was that feeling I had that it would be really interesting terror. Usually, that’s where the best stuff is. When you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.'”

As for working with Mattel, Gerwig gushed the company was an “amazing partner” during production. “They have given us such trust and such freedom, and I think that is incredibly rare,” she said. “Whatever we wanted to be, they did not try to micromanage it.”

Lead star Robbie also produces Warner Bros.’ film “Barbie” through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment. Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran is behind the “Barbie” looks that have already gone viral with sneak peeks from the set.

Co-star Gosling teased that he has been working on his “Ken-ergy” for years but a destined realization led him to sign on to Greta Gerwig’s film. During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Gosling gushed over Gerwig’s screenplay, calling it the “best script I’ve ever read.”

Before officially joining the film, Gosling recalled seeing his own family’s disrespected Ken doll.

“I walk out in the backyard and, do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon,” Gosling said of his daughters’ toys. “Gosling took a photo of what he found and texted it to Gerwig saying, ‘I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told.’ Nobody plays with Ken.”

“Barbie” premieres July 21, 2023 in theaters.

