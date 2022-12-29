Bella Thorne Says She Lost a Role at 10 After Director Claimed She ‘Flirted’ with Him

“The casting director calls my agent, and the agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him, and it made him really uncomfortable.'"

Bella Thorne shared a story of being sexualized at 10 years old by a casting director December 26. The 25-year-old actress made the claim during a guest appearance on Emily Ratajkowski‘s podcast “High Low With EmRata.”

During the discussion, Thorne alleged that at 10, she was denied an acting job after the director, whom she opted not to name, claimed she “flirted” with him during her audition.

“I had a director give me feedback once, and I was 10,” Throne said on the podcast. “The casting director calls my agent, and the agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him, and it made him really uncomfortable.’ What the fuck are you talking about, man? I don’t give a fuck what I said. I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my pussy right now.’ [I was] 10 years old. Why, why, would you ever think that?”

Thorne denied that she was ever inappropriate during the audition, pointing out that the process didn’t give her time to flirt. She additionally admitted she still feels guilt years later.

“Also, you’re in a director session. You can’t really say or do much. You do the scene, you say ‘hello,’ you walk out. There’s no time to like, ‘Let me go sit on your lap or make you feel uncomfortable.’ What the fuck are you talking about, man?” Thorne said. “I’m trying to find almost fault in myself. Like: ‘What did you do, Bella? What did you do that made him feel like this?’ And every time, I’m like, ‘Bella, stop it.’ Even that thought right there is becoming part of the problem. It drives me crazy.”

“If you need a more fucked-up story about Hollywood and pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don’t know that there is one,” Ratajkowski said in response.

Thorne achieved recognition in 2010 when she starred alongside Zendaya in the Disney Channel sitcom “Shake It Up.” The actor has previously shared stories of abuse from authority figures during her childhood, including in her 2019 book “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray,” where she discussed being molested between the ages of 6 and 14.

