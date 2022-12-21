Bob Dylan Refuses to Watch ‘Evil’ TV Shows, Sticks to Early ‘Twilight Zone’ Episodes

"I’m no fan of packaged programs or news shows," the Grammy winner said.

Cate Blanchett (and soon Timothée Chalamet) transformed into Bob Dylan for the sake of cinema, but the “Tangled Up in Blue” singer-songwriter has no taste for modern TV.

Dylan shared his go-to rewatches in lieu of new series in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“‘Coronation Street,’ ‘Father Brown,’ and some early ‘Twilight Zones.’ I know they’re old-fashioned, but they make me feel at home,” Dylan said. “I’m no fan of packaged programs or news shows. I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog ass.”

Dylan continued to list his favorite musicians, including Metallica, Zac Deputy, Wu-Tang, Eminem, Leonard Cohen, and Nick Cave, along with “anybody with a feeling for words and language, anybody whose vision parallels mine.”

The Grammy winner added that his views on modern technology, especially social media, are torn. While social media can “bring happiness to a lot of people,” there are still pitfalls to the Internet.

“Some people even discover love there. It’s fantastic if you’re a sociable person; the communication lines are wide open. You can refashion anything, blot out memories, and change history,” Dylan said. “But they can divide and separate us, as well.”

Dylan’s comments seem to echo Oscar nominee Chalamet’s statements earlier this year. The “Bones and All” actor, who is set to play a young Dylan in upcoming musical biopic “Going Electric,” similarly said that people can “find [their] tribe” online but he “can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media” today.

“I’m not casting judgment,” Chalamet said. “I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air.”

Chalamet recently confirmed that “Going Electric” is still going full steam ahead. After the film was announced in 2020 with “Ford v. Ferrari” helmer James Mangold directing, “Going Electric” was shelved amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The feature follows musician Dylan (Chalamet) as he skyrockets to fame in the folk music scene.

“I haven’t stopped preparing, which has been one of the greatest gifts for me,” Chalamet said in a Variety cover story. “It’s been a wonderful experience getting to dive into that world, whether we get to make it or not. But without giving anything away — because I don’t want to beat anyone to the punch, and obviously things have to come together officially — the winds that are blowing are blowing in a very positive direction.”

Chalamet revealed in a GQ cover story that he rented a home in Woodstock, New York, to prepare to embody Dylan. The “Call Me By Your Name” star also went to Dylan’s previous homes in New York City and read the memoir “Chronicles: Volume One,” plus met with “Inside Llewyn Davis” director Joel Coen for more insights on the 1960s folk scene.

In terms of fictionalized features, the life of Bob Dylan was last explored in Todd Haynes’ 2007 experimental “I’m Not There,” starring Blanchett as one version of Dylan. In 2019, Martin Scorsese directed the documentary “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese,” chronicling Bob Dylan’s 1975 tour.

