Courtney Love Claims Brad Pitt Got Her Booted from ‘Fight Club’ After Blocking His Kurt Cobain Biopic

When David Fincher made the 1999 film “Fight Club,” there were a few actresses considered to play Marla, the love interest of Edward Norton’s narrator and protagonist. Among them were Janeane Garofalo, Winona Ryder, and Norton’s then-girlfriend Courtney Love, before the role ultimately went to Helena Bonham Carter. Now, Love is claiming that she was cast in the part and ready to shoot the film, before co-lead Brad Pitt got her booted from production.

The “Hole” frontwoman made the claims during an interview on Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF” released December 27. According to Love, Pitt got Fincher to take her off the film after she rejected a pitch from him for a biopic about the life of her deceased husband Kurt Cobain. Love married the “Nirvana” rock icon in 1992, two years before he died by suicide. According to Love’s story, Pitt pitched her on the film during a meeting between the two of them and Gus Van Sant about a possible adaptation of the short story “Brokeback Mountain,” years before it was made for the screen by Ang Lee.

“I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt. I went nuclear. I don’t do Faust. Who the fuck do you think are?” Love recounted.

After the meeting, Love alleges she was fired from “Fight Club,” with Norton being the one to initially break the news.

“He starts sobbing,” Love said. “And he was like, ‘I don’t have the power!’” Afterward, Fincher allegedly called Love to confirm that she was out of the film.

In spite of the alleged bad blood between Love and Pitt, the “Babylon” star allegedly hasn’t stopped trying to get a Kurt Cobain film produced. During the podcast, Love claimed she rejected a Cobain biopic pitch from Pitt and his production company Plan B as recently as 2020. Love shared that director Cameron Crowe told her, “Brad Pitt was put on this earth to stalk you for Kurt, which has been going on since 1996.”

“I don’t know if I trust you and I don’t know that your movies are for profit,” Love said. “They’re really good social justice movies, but if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”

