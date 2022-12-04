Women Filmmakers Win Big, ‘Aftersun’ Takes Top Prize at British Independent Film Awards (Complete Winners List)

10 of the night's biggest awards went to women or films directed by them.

It was an historic night for female filmmakers at the British Independent Film Awards, with 10 of the night’s biggest awards going to women or films directed by them. The biggest winner of the night was “Aftersun,” which won Best British Independent Film, as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Debut Director for Charlotte Wells. The film also took home prizes for cinematography, editing, and music supervision.

Georgia Oakley’s “Blue Jean” also had a strong showing, with Rosy McEwen winning Best Lead Performance and Kerrie Hayes winning Best Supporting Performance and Oakley winning Best Debut Screenwriter. Shaheen Baig also won Best Casting for the film.

Despite facing stiff competition from the likes of “Decision to Leave” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” won Best International Independent Film.

Keep reading for the complete list of nominees from the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, with winners appearing in bold.

Best British Independent Film

“Aftersun”

“Blue Jean”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

“Living”

“The Wonder”

Best Director

Oliver Hermanus, “Living”

Sophie Hyde, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Sebastian Lelio, “The Wonder”

Georgia Oakley, “Blue Jean”

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Best Screenplay

Katy Brand, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”

Sebastian Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue, “The Wonder”

Georgia Oakley, “Blue Jean”

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Best Lead Performance

Sally Hawkins, “The Lost King”

Cosmo Jarvis, “It Is in Us All”

Emma Mackey, “Emily”

Rosy McEwen, “Blue Jean”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Florence Pugh, “The Wonder”

Emily Watson, “God’s Creatures”

Hala Zein, “Nezouh”

Best Supporting Performance

Zoey Deutch, “The Outfit”

Aisling Franciosi, “God’s Creatures”

Lucy Halliday, “Blue Jean”

Kerrie Hayes, “Blue Jean”

Zainab Joda, “Our River…Our Sky”

Fatma Mohamed, “Flux Gourmet”

Paul Mescal, “God’s Creatures”

Fionn Whitehead, “Emily”

Aimee Lou Wood, “Living”

Best Joint Lead Performance

Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal “Aftersun”

Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear “Men”

Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright, “The Silent Twins”

Best Ensemble Performance

“Blue Jean”

“Flux Gourmet”

“Our River…Our Sky”

“The Wonder”

Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”

Leo Long, “I Used to Be Famous”

Kila Lord Cassidy, “The Wonder”

Rosy McEwen, “Blue Jean”

Safia Oakley-Green, “The Origin”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Andrew Cumming, “The Origin”

Thomas Hardiman, “Medusa Deluxe”

Frances O’Connor, “Emily”

Georgia Oakley, “Blue Jean”

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Best Debut Screenwriter

Shane Crowley, “God’s Creatures”

David Earl, Chris Hayward, “Brian and Charles”

Ruth Greenberg, “The Origin”

Georgia Oakley, “Blue Jean”

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Kathryn Ferguson, “Nothing Compares”

Victoria Fiore Nascondino, “Hide & Seek”

Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills, “Kanaval”

Jono McLeod, “My Old School”

Becky Hutner, “Fashion Reimagined”

Best Feature Documentary,

“My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan”

“My Old School”

“Hide & Seek”

“Nothing Compares”

“Young Plato”

Best International Independent Film

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Casting

Shaheen Baig, “Blue Jean”

Leila Bertrand, “Our River…Our Sky”

Kharmel Cochrane, ‘The Silent Twins”

Kahleen Crawford, “Living”

Lucy Pardee, “Aftersun” Best Cinematography

Alfredo De Juan, “Hide & Seek”

Rob Hardy, “Men”

Joel Honeywell, “Kanaval”

Gregory Oke, “Aftersun”

Ari Wegner, “The Wonder” Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, “Mrs Harris Goes to Paris”

Saffron Cullane, “Flux Gourmet”

Odile Dicks-Mireaux, “The Wonder”

Frank Gallacher, “Aftersun”

Sandy Powell, “Living” Best Editing

Joanna Crickmay, “Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts”

Izabella Curry, “Blue Jean”

Matyas Fekete, “Flux Gourmet”

Mick Mahon, “Nothing Compares”

Blair McClendon, “Aftersun” Best Original Music

Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans, “God’s Creatures”

Oliver Coates, “Aftersun”

Matthew Herbert, “The Wonder”

Adam Janota Bzowski, “The Origin”

Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow “Men” Best Makeup & Hair Design

Oya Aygor, Murat Çagin, “Aftersun”

Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King, “The Wonder”

Siobhan Harper-Ryan, “Flux Gourmet”

Niamh Morrison, “The Origin”

Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell, “Medusa Deluxe” Best Effects

Chris Marshall, “The Feast”

David Simpson, “Men”

Ahmed Yousry, “Nezouh” Best Music Supervision

Lucy Bright, “Aftersun”

Phil Canning, “The Phantom of the Open”

Rupert Hollier, “Living” Best Sound

Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge, “Flux Gourmet”

Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low, “Men”

Jovan Ajder, “Aftersun”

Hugh Fox, Ben Baird, “The Wonder”

Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell, “The Feast” Best Production Design

Fletcher Jarvis, “Flux Gourmet”

Grant Montgomery, “The Wonder”

Helen Scott, “Living”

Billur Turan, “Aftersun”

Gary Williamson, “Medusa Deluxe”

