‘Bullet Train’ Is #1 on Netflix While Christmas and ‘The Grinch’ Dominate VOD

"Bullet Train" is the latest Sony film to follow strong theater and VOD play with a whole new life on Netflix.

Don’t let the #1 slot on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu fool you: There’s lots more going on beyond “Black Adam” (Warner Bros. Discovery/$19.99). In a landscape packed with franchise fare and Christmas contenders, “Bullet Train” (Sony/$5.99) placed on all three charts and #1 as a new availability at Netflix.

The success of “Bullet Train” also speaks to the value of a film first enjoying a major theatrical presence. Its #1 slot Netflix comes after a $100 million+ domestic gross, followed by multiple weeks of VOD success. It replicates the platform’s immediate interest in Sony’s “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which spent more than a week at #1 (and is still #10).

The battle within that holly-jolly battle: Four Christmas-themed titles occupy nearly a third of the top 10 chart positions. The clear winner is Universal’s 2018 animated “The Grinch” ($3.99), which ranks as high as #2 at iTunes, top 10 elsewhere. Universal’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” ($3.99), Ron Howard’s 2000 smash starring Jim Carrey, made two lists; New Line Cinema’s “Elf” with Will Farrell ($3.99) is on three.

All three films have been staples of home holiday viewing for years. They have bargain pricing, yet still rank on Vudu’s by-revenue list. That’s a triumph of studio marketing as well as a sign that comedy trumps anything remotely religious. Also on all lists are two still-$19.99 PVOD films — “The Woman King” (Sony) and “Ticket to Paradise” (Universal).

Rom-com “Christmas with the Campbells” (RLJE/$3.99) starring Brittany Snow and Justin Long is the only new title. The direct-to-VOD film comes with a bargain price, clearly hoping to garner interest while the getting is good. So far, it has notched #7 at iTunes.

A third Sony entry, “Sniper: Rogue Mission,” is #6 at Netflix. The rest of Netflix consists of seven originals, five of them newcomers, all from foreign production teams.

Netflix

“Troll” from Norway is #2, directed by Rolf Uthaug (“Tomb Raider”). “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” with Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell is #3, Italian actioner “My Name Is Vendetta” is #4. “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Movie,” an animated remake of the 1970 Albert Finney-starring musical is #7, and from Hong Kong, “Warriors of Future” is #9.

Say what you will about Netflix, but there’s not a franchise title in the bunch.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for December 5. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Black Adam (WBD) – $19.99

2. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $19.99

5. Elf (WBD) – $3.99

6. Poker Face (Screen Media) – $6.99

7. Christmas with the Campbells (RLJE) – $3.99

8. The Woman King (Disney) – $19.99

9. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

10. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal) – $3.99

Google Play

1. Black Adam (WBD) – $19.99

2. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.49

3. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

4. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

5. Smile (Paramount) – $5.99

6. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $19.99

7. Nope (Universal) – $5.99

8. The Woman King (Disney) – $19.99

9. Elf (WBD) – $3.99

10. Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers November 28-December 4.

1. Black Adam (WBD) – $19.99

2. The Woman King (Disney) – $19.99

3. Smile (Paramount) – $5.99

4. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony) – $19.99

5. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $19.99

6. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

7. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

8. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal) – $3.99

9. Elf (WBD) – $3.99

10. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, December 5. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Bullet Train (2022 theatrical release)

2. Troll (2022 Netflix Norwegian original)

3. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022 Netflix British original)

4. My Name Is Vendetta (2022 Netflix Italian original)

5. The Noel Diary (2022 Netflix original)

6. Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022 VOD release)

7. Scrooge A Christmas Carol Movie (2022 Netflix British animated original)

8. Slumberland (2022 Netflix original)

9. Warriors of Future (2022 Netflix Hong Kong original)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing (2022 theatrical release)

