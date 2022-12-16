×
All 126 Cable Channels Ranked by 2022 Viewership: CNN No Longer in Top 5

We've got the same number-one network for a seventh straight year — but last place is brand new.

1 hour ago

All 126 cable channels ranked by viewers (2022)

L to R: “Yellowstone,” HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier, and Fox New Channel’s “Tucker Carlson”

Photos courtesy of Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox

Fox News Channel closed out its seventh straight year as the most-watched cable-TV channel in primetime. (It was also No. 1 in total-day viewers, if you were wondering.) Also once again, ESPN was second, MSNBC third, and HGTV fourth. Fifth place is where things got shaken up — and probably where things got uncomfortable inside of the Warner Bros. Discovery offices.

For the first time since 2019, CNN dropped out of the Top 5, according to Nielsen data, falling all the way to No. 10. On the bright side, fellow Turner channel TNT finished fifth instead. Nos. 6-10, in order, were: Hallmark Channel, TBS, TLC, INSP (fka The Inspiration Network), and CNN.

TNT, TBS, and CNN started 2022 as part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia. In April, WarnerMedia and TLC parent Discovery, Inc. merged and formed Warner Bros. Discovery. For David Zaslav’s portfolio of cable channels, the below ranker presents a real good news-bad news situation — but that pretty much sums up the entirety of his 2022.

We should point out here that the Nielsen ranker we’ve used for this story is not inclusive of delayed (mostly DVR) viewing. That disproportionally rewards live news (Fox News, MSNBC, CNN) and sports (ESPN).

This year’s last-place cable channel was G4, which was revived in November 2021 and didn’t make it 12 months. The brief G4 2.0 run averaged just 1,000 overall viewers in primetime. Last year’s last-place channel, beIN Sports, remained in 124th place (G4 and GalaNovelas — fka TLNovelas — were the new pair measured this year, bringing the grand total to 126) with another 3,000 viewers per evening — just like ’21.

Pursuit Channel dropped from 117th place (of 124) with 8,000 total viewers last year to 125th place (of 126) with just 2,000 viewers this year. With that trajectory, Pursuit Channel is very much in pursuit of dead-last place in 2023.

See all 126 channels ranked by total 2022 Monday-Sunday primetime (8-11 p.m.) viewers below. The final column is the viewership averages, in thousands. (Add a comma and three zeroes to the end of each; for example, Fox News averaged 2.33 million viewers, History Channel averaged 694,000, Fuse averaged 8,000, and so on.)

1 FOX NEWS CHANNEL 2,330
2 ESPN 1,915
3 MSNBC 1,208
4 HOME AND GARDEN TV 945
5 TURNER NETWORK TELEVISION 941
6 HALLMARK CHANNEL 907
7 TBS NETWORK 849
8 TLC 791
9 INSP 758
10 CNN 730
11 HISTORY 694
12 DISCOVERY CHANNEL 672
13 FOOD NETWORK 670
14 USA NETWORK 655
15 TV LAND 522
16 INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY 505
17 LIFETIME TELEVISION 495
18 A&E NETWORK 451
19 HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES 432
20 PARAMOUNT 429
21 BRAVO 416
22 FX 415
23 AMC 405
24 WETV 383
25 GSN 358
26 ESPN2 334
27 SYFY 329
28 NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 324
29 BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TV 322
30 OXYGEN MEDIA 296
31 TRAVEL CHANNEL 291
32 NICK-AT-NITE 281
33 FREEFORM 273
34 ANIMAL PLANET 267
35 FOX SPORTS 1 264
36 COMEDY CENTRAL 256
37 FXX 243
38 ADULT SWIM 241
39 SUNDANCE TV 234
40 MTV 232
41 FETV 228
42 LIFETIME MOVIE NETWORK 226
43 REELZ 223
44 IFC TV 220
45 E! 217
46 CMT 208
47 HLN 204
48 VH1 201
49 HBO PRIME 194
50 MOTOR TREND 192
51 CNBC 191
52 MAGNOLIA NETWORK 186
52 OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK 186
54 BBC-AMERICA 182
55 DISNEY JUNIOR 181
56 NEWSMAX TV 180
57 NFL NETWORK 170
57 SCIENCE 170
59 DISNEY CHANNEL 169
60 NICK JR 166
61 NAT GEO WILD 163
62 THE WEATHER CHANNEL 154
63 TRUTV 146
64 TUDN 134
65 POP 123
66 UP 99
67 MLB NETWORK 96
68 COOKING CHANNEL 95
68 TV ONE 95
70 SMITHSONIAN 91
71 GOLF CHANNEL 89
71 NBA-TV 89
73 HALLMARK DRAMA 84
74 FYI 83
75 GALAVISION 81
76 FX MOVIE CHANNEL 78
77 BIG TEN NETWORK 74
78 VICE 67
79 GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY 66
79 SHOWTIME PRIME 66
79 STARZ PRIMARY 66
82 NICKTOONS 64
83 DISCOVERY EN ESPANOL 62
84 FOX BUSINESS NETWORK 60
85 NEWSNATION 58
86 UNIVERSO 57
87 AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL 54
88 MTV2 53
89 BOOMERANG 52
89 STARZ ENCORE PRIMARY 52
91 DESTINATION AMERICA 51
91 DISNEY XD 51
93 OVATION 50
94 TENNIS CHANNEL 49
95 ESPNU 48
95 RFD-TV 48
97 FOX DEPORTES 42
97 TEENNICK 42
99 LOGO 40
100 AXS TV 38
100 BET HER 38
102 DISCOVERY FAMILY CHANNEL 36
103 OUTDOOR CHANNEL 28
104 DISCOVERY LIFE CHANNEL 27
104 ESPN DEPORTES 27
106 MAXPRIME 26
107 THE COWBOY CHANNEL 23
108 UNIVERSAL KIDS 22
109 DISCOVERY FAMILIA 20
110 OLYMPIC CHANNEL 19
111 BABY FIRST TV 18
111 FOX SPORTS 2 18
113 NBC SPORTS NETWORK 16
114 CNN EN ESPANOL 15
114 GALANOVELAS 15
116 CLEO TV 12
117 JUSTICE CENTRAL 11
118 ACCUWEATHER 9
118 SPORTSMAN CHANNEL 9
120 FUSE 8
121 BEIN SPORT ESPANOL 4
121 BLACK NEWS CHANNEL 4
121 COMEDY.TV 4
124 BEIN SPORT 3
125 PURSUIT CHANNEL 2
126 G4 1

 

