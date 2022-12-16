All 126 Cable Channels Ranked by 2022 Viewership: CNN No Longer in Top 5

We've got the same number-one network for a seventh straight year — but last place is brand new.

Fox News Channel closed out its seventh straight year as the most-watched cable-TV channel in primetime. (It was also No. 1 in total-day viewers, if you were wondering.) Also once again, ESPN was second, MSNBC third, and HGTV fourth. Fifth place is where things got shaken up — and probably where things got uncomfortable inside of the Warner Bros. Discovery offices.

For the first time since 2019, CNN dropped out of the Top 5, according to Nielsen data, falling all the way to No. 10. On the bright side, fellow Turner channel TNT finished fifth instead. Nos. 6-10, in order, were: Hallmark Channel, TBS, TLC, INSP (fka The Inspiration Network), and CNN.

TNT, TBS, and CNN started 2022 as part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia. In April, WarnerMedia and TLC parent Discovery, Inc. merged and formed Warner Bros. Discovery. For David Zaslav’s portfolio of cable channels, the below ranker presents a real good news-bad news situation — but that pretty much sums up the entirety of his 2022.

We should point out here that the Nielsen ranker we’ve used for this story is not inclusive of delayed (mostly DVR) viewing. That disproportionally rewards live news (Fox News, MSNBC, CNN) and sports (ESPN).

This year’s last-place cable channel was G4, which was revived in November 2021 and didn’t make it 12 months. The brief G4 2.0 run averaged just 1,000 overall viewers in primetime. Last year’s last-place channel, beIN Sports, remained in 124th place (G4 and GalaNovelas — fka TLNovelas — were the new pair measured this year, bringing the grand total to 126) with another 3,000 viewers per evening — just like ’21.

Pursuit Channel dropped from 117th place (of 124) with 8,000 total viewers last year to 125th place (of 126) with just 2,000 viewers this year. With that trajectory, Pursuit Channel is very much in pursuit of dead-last place in 2023.

See all 126 channels ranked by total 2022 Monday-Sunday primetime (8-11 p.m.) viewers below. The final column is the viewership averages, in thousands. (Add a comma and three zeroes to the end of each; for example, Fox News averaged 2.33 million viewers, History Channel averaged 694,000, Fuse averaged 8,000, and so on.)

1 FOX NEWS CHANNEL 2,330 2 ESPN 1,915 3 MSNBC 1,208 4 HOME AND GARDEN TV 945 5 TURNER NETWORK TELEVISION 941 6 HALLMARK CHANNEL 907 7 TBS NETWORK 849 8 TLC 791 9 INSP 758 10 CNN 730 11 HISTORY 694 12 DISCOVERY CHANNEL 672 13 FOOD NETWORK 670 14 USA NETWORK 655 15 TV LAND 522 16 INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY 505 17 LIFETIME TELEVISION 495 18 A&E NETWORK 451 19 HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES 432 20 PARAMOUNT 429 21 BRAVO 416 22 FX 415 23 AMC 405 24 WETV 383 25 GSN 358 26 ESPN2 334 27 SYFY 329 28 NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 324 29 BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TV 322 30 OXYGEN MEDIA 296 31 TRAVEL CHANNEL 291 32 NICK-AT-NITE 281 33 FREEFORM 273 34 ANIMAL PLANET 267 35 FOX SPORTS 1 264 36 COMEDY CENTRAL 256 37 FXX 243 38 ADULT SWIM 241 39 SUNDANCE TV 234 40 MTV 232 41 FETV 228 42 LIFETIME MOVIE NETWORK 226 43 REELZ 223 44 IFC TV 220 45 E! 217 46 CMT 208 47 HLN 204 48 VH1 201 49 HBO PRIME 194 50 MOTOR TREND 192 51 CNBC 191 52 MAGNOLIA NETWORK 186 52 OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK 186 54 BBC-AMERICA 182 55 DISNEY JUNIOR 181 56 NEWSMAX TV 180 57 NFL NETWORK 170 57 SCIENCE 170 59 DISNEY CHANNEL 169 60 NICK JR 166 61 NAT GEO WILD 163 62 THE WEATHER CHANNEL 154 63 TRUTV 146 64 TUDN 134 65 POP 123 66 UP 99 67 MLB NETWORK 96 68 COOKING CHANNEL 95 68 TV ONE 95 70 SMITHSONIAN 91 71 GOLF CHANNEL 89 71 NBA-TV 89 73 HALLMARK DRAMA 84 74 FYI 83 75 GALAVISION 81 76 FX MOVIE CHANNEL 78 77 BIG TEN NETWORK 74 78 VICE 67 79 GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY 66 79 SHOWTIME PRIME 66 79 STARZ PRIMARY 66 82 NICKTOONS 64 83 DISCOVERY EN ESPANOL 62 84 FOX BUSINESS NETWORK 60 85 NEWSNATION 58 86 UNIVERSO 57 87 AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL 54 88 MTV2 53 89 BOOMERANG 52 89 STARZ ENCORE PRIMARY 52 91 DESTINATION AMERICA 51 91 DISNEY XD 51 93 OVATION 50 94 TENNIS CHANNEL 49 95 ESPNU 48 95 RFD-TV 48 97 FOX DEPORTES 42 97 TEENNICK 42 99 LOGO 40 100 AXS TV 38 100 BET HER 38 102 DISCOVERY FAMILY CHANNEL 36 103 OUTDOOR CHANNEL 28 104 DISCOVERY LIFE CHANNEL 27 104 ESPN DEPORTES 27 106 MAXPRIME 26 107 THE COWBOY CHANNEL 23 108 UNIVERSAL KIDS 22 109 DISCOVERY FAMILIA 20 110 OLYMPIC CHANNEL 19 111 BABY FIRST TV 18 111 FOX SPORTS 2 18 113 NBC SPORTS NETWORK 16 114 CNN EN ESPANOL 15 114 GALANOVELAS 15 116 CLEO TV 12 117 JUSTICE CENTRAL 11 118 ACCUWEATHER 9 118 SPORTSMAN CHANNEL 9 120 FUSE 8 121 BEIN SPORT ESPANOL 4 121 BLACK NEWS CHANNEL 4 121 COMEDY.TV 4 124 BEIN SPORT 3 125 PURSUIT CHANNEL 2 126 G4 1

