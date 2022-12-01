‘Call Me Miss Cleo’ Trailer Reintroduces the ’90s TV Psychic

The HBO Max documentary film debuts December 15.

Every media personality from the ’90s needs a streaming documentary, and Miss Cleo has conjured up her own. The first trailer for “Call Me Miss Cleo,” an HBO Max original documentary, was released on Thursday.

Born Youree Dell Harris, Miss Cleo was the main spokesperson for Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service for people seeking the advice of psychics. Through television infomercials, Harris built up a cult following from 1997 to 2003 across the United States, before the company was charged by the Federal Trade Commission with deceptive advertising, billing, and collection practices. Harris left Psychic Readers Network and continued to play the character of Cleo intermittently in advertisements for used car dealerships and French Toast Crunch cereal, before developing colorectal cancer and passing away in 2016.

The new documentary features interviews with the people closest to Harris, as well as prominent celebrities during her heyday like Raven-Symoné and Debra Wilson, exploring her shadowy and convoluted real-life story.

“Miss Cleo was such an iconic figure to fans and believers nationwide, but her story behind the camera remained an enigma,” HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “We are excited at the opportunity to help tell her true story in ‘Call Me Miss Cleo’ through the testimonials of those closest to the mysterious TV personality.”

Jennifer Brea and Celia Aniskovich direct “Call Me Miss Cleo.” Joanna Zwickel and Celia Aniskovich produce, while Jennifer O’Connell and Lizzie Fox executive produce for HBO Max. Additional executive producers include Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay, and Anne Loder. The film is a production of documentary banner Gunpowder & Sky.

“Miss Cleo was one of the most well-known and controversial TV personalities of the ‘90s. ‘Call Me Miss Cleo’ takes a close look at the story behind the iconic infomercials and unravels the fraud investigations that ensued,” Gunpowder & Sky SVP of Documentary Features and Series Joanna Zwickel said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with HBO Max on this film that will introduce the real Miss Cleo to the world.”

“Call Me Miss Cleo” will premiere December 15 on HBO Max. Watch the full trailer below.

