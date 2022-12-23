Charlie Cox Will Shoot ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ for 11 Months in 2023

The star also shared that the Disney+ series will likely be "dark, but it probably won’t be as gory" as its Netflix predecessor.

One of the most anticipated upcoming MCU series is “Daredevil: Born Again,” which sees Charlie Cox return to a leading role as the beloved superhero after his original Netflix series was canceled in 2018. And the British actor has a lot of time to enjoy playing Matt Murdock again. In a recent interview with NME, the actor said he will spend 11 months next year shooting the massive 18-episode Disney+ series.

“They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023’,” Cox told NME. “I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.”

The 18-episode count for “Born Again’s” first season makes it the longest Disney+ MCU series by a large margin — the other shows, such as “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “Wandavision,” range for six to nine episodes total. Its also significantly longer than the three Netflix “Daredevil” seasons, which were 13 episodes each. Cox shared his hope that this episode count would allow the show to explore Murdock’s life as a lawyer and superhero in greater detail than previously possible.

“I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” Cox said. “I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world, I think there’s something quite interesting about that.”

After “Daredevil” was canceled, Cox eventually reprised his role as Murdock in last year’s blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and in an episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” which were both far more family-friendly than the violent, dark storylines featured in the Netflix series — although “Attorney at Law” at least allowed Cox to engage in some sexy shenanigans with Tatiana Maslany’s superhero. Asked about the tone of the series, Cox said that the series will likely be as dark, albeit less graphic to appeal to a wider demographic.

“My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory,” Cox said. “We’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

“Daredevil: Born Again” will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. Cox will next be seen in the British series “Treason,” out on Netflix Monday. He’s also set to appear as Daredevil in the MCU series “Echo,” out next year.

