‘Death Stranding 2’ Trailer: Léa Seydoux Gets Motion-Captured in Hideo Kojima’s Video Game Sequel

Many of the original game's cast members return for the sequel, along with new faces like Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna.

Get ready for more “Death Stranding.”

More than three years after the release of Hideo Kojima’s acclaimed apocalyptic video game about invisible monsters roaming the earth, the gaming auteur has officially confirmed that a sequel is coming. A new trailer released at the 2022 Game Awards revealed that the upcoming game will be released on Playstation 5, and shows Léa Seydoux once again suiting up to play Fragile.

Kojima has long been revered for his tendency to blur the lines between video games and cinema, and he consistently assembles casts for his games that would make most movie directors jealous. Being “scanned” by Kojima has become a rite of passage for video game-loving celebrities who visit his office, which often leads to his games being filled with the likenesses of people that few would associate with acting. “Death Stranding” featured the talents of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Margaret Qualley, along with directors Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn.

“Death Stranding 2” sees Reedus reprising his role as the original games player character Sam Bridges, but the trailer’s focus on Seydoux implies Fragile will be taking center stage in the new game. The cast also includes new additions Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna.

It’s certainly welcome news for the video game community, which overwhelmingly praised the first game in the series. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote that “’Death Stranding’ could be described as the best ‘video game movie’ ever made, but that doesn’t quite capture what makes it feel special. Is it a film that you play? A game that you watch? Does it invite all of the same criticisms that have been leveled at Kojima’s work since last century? Yes, yes, and yes. At a time when video games can finally look like movies as much as movies have started to look like video games — when people like Kojima and James Cameron are working towards similar ends with many of the same techniques — Kojima has created a bizarre masterpiece that doesn’t just blur the line between these mediums, but also illustrates the power of knotting them together.”

No release date for “Death Stranding 2” has been announced. Watch the trailer below.

