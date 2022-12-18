‘Doctor Who’ First Look Reveals Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor Costume

The show's highly anticipated 60th anniversary festivities are getting closer and closer.

With each passing day, the long wait for the highly anticipated “Doctor Who” 60th anniversary festivities gets a little bit shorter.

The announcements made over the past few months have been an embarrassment of riches for fans of the long-running British sci-fi show. First, it was announced that beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies would be taking over the series again, and that actors David Tennant and Catherine Tate would return to the show for the 60th anniversary. Then, BBC revealed “Sex Education” and “Barbie” star Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the 14th actor to play the iconic role.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling,” Gatwa said in a statement. “A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my utmost to do the same.”

“The future is here, and it’s Ncuti,”Davies said in a statement announcing Gatwa’s casting. “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honor to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

Now, the show’s official social media channels have given fans their best look yet at Gatwa’s Doctor. Two new photos showed Gatwa and his new co-star Millie Gibson in their costumes for the upcoming season.

Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/x1pUBGAPPN — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 17, 2022

While the next episodes of “Doctor Who” are still almost a year away, the photos are a good sign that updates on the show are about to become a lot more frequent. While BBC released a teaser earlier this year it’s fair to wonder if a full-fledged trailer is on the horizon.

