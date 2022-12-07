Drew Barrymore Wants to Remake ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’ with Cameron Diaz

"I also want to play John Candy," Barrymore told longtime co-star Adam Sandler on her talk show.

Drew Barrymore may be reuniting with Cameron Diaz onscreen.

The daytime talk show host told her longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler that she has been discussing a “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” remake with Diaz. And while Barrymore has her sights set on playing the role of an overbearing salesman originated by late star John Candy, the Steve Martin marketing executive character is still up for grabs between Diaz and Sandler.

“Her and I did discuss remaking ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,’ and then I was like, ‘Well you know Adam and I talk about that,'” Barrymore recalled telling Diaz during the “Drew Barrymore Show” via Entertainment Weekly. “Well, I also want to play John Candy.”

“You could do a good Candy,” Sandler responded. “You know who could do Candy the best? [Chris] Farley. He would walk around the office and say lines from ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.'”

The 1987 film directed by John Hughes centered on two businessmen trying to make it back home in time for Thanksgiving. Barrymore starred opposite Sandler in three films: “The Wedding Singer,” “50 First Dates,” and “Blended.” Similarly, Barrymore and Diaz co-starred in the 2000 “Charlie’s Angels” film and its 2003 sequel “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.”

After retiring from acting in 2014, Diaz is set to make her big screen return with the fittingly-titled upcoming Netflix film “Back in Action” with fellow “Annie” alum Jamie Foxx.

An audio snippet captured Diaz telling Foxx she is “so anxious” about coming back to acting. “I’m like pacing the room,” Diaz says. “I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this, you know?”

Netflix posted on Twitter: “Cameron Diaz is officially un-retiring!! She will star with Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix movie — and we have an unexpected person to thank for getting her back in action…”

Diaz previously spoke out about her career in Hollywood earlier this year, telling “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage on the podcast “Rule Breakers” that she had to reflect on the “trap of it all.”

“Fame is very infantilizing,” the “Mask” star said. “It’s very much about keeping somebody coddled in a state of like, we see a little child and think, ‘It’s so cute, I want it to always be cute, and if I keep it cute by always treating it cute, maybe it’ll stay cute forever.’ And that’s how people treat you.”

