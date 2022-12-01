‘Dune: Part Two’ First Look: Timothée Chalamet Is Back as Paul Atreides

Chalamet returns to Arakis alongside Zendaya and franchise newcomers Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler.

Timothée Chalamet is back (literally) as “Dune” hero Paul Atreides.

Chalamet shared a photo from the “Dune: Part Two” production with his back facing the camera. The actor dons a black hooded long coat that has a skeletal outline on the rear. Production for Denis Villeneuve’s sequel installment of the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel wrapped in Budapest, Hungary and Italy earlier this year but now continues in the United Arab Emirates.

Per the official synopsis from Warner Bros. and Legendary reads, this follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Florence Pugh, Souheila Yacoub, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler join the ensemble cast, with Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and more stars returning.

“It’s like a chess game,” auteur Villeneuve told Empire. “Some new characters will be introduced in the second part, and a decision I made very early on was that this first part would be more about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, and his experience of being in contact for the first time with a different culture. Second part, there will be much more Harkonnen stuff.”

Chalamet also previously praised co-star Zendaya’s turn as Chani, who is now the lead character for the sequel.

“It’s amazing. She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance,” Chalamet told Variety of the “Euphoria” Emmy winner. “And she’s really become a sister. I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend.”

A prequel series is also in the works at HBO Max, helmed by Emmy-winning “Chernobyl” director Johan Renck, who’s set to direct the first two episodes. The show is set 10,000 years before the events of the first “Dune” film and centers on the Harkonnen Sisters as they defend the future of humankind.

“Dune: Part Two” premieres in theaters November 3, 2023.

Check out the first look below.

