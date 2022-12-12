‘Dune: Part Two’ Wraps, Timothée Chalamet Shares Set Photo Celebrating Sequel

The Denis Villeneuve-helmed sequel also stars Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac.

“Dune” is one step closer to unveiling its second half.

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” officially wrapped production, with star Timothée Chalamet sharing a behind-the-scenes photo to mark the end of filming. “DUNE 2 WRAPPED,” Chalamet captioned, adding in parentheses, “with desert dad!” (He’s pictured here with his father, Marc Chalamet.) Chalamet also flashes the peace sign against a fitting backdrop of sand dunes.

IndieWire has reached out to production sources for comment.

The Oscar nominee recently shared a first look at the sequel film with his back to the camera. Production spanned through Budapest, Hungary and Italy in addition to the UAE.

Per the official synopsis from Warner Bros. and Legendary, “Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

For the sequel, Chalamet teams up again with Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård. The follow-up also stars franchise newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub.

Chalamet praised co-star Zendaya’s turn as Chani, who is now the lead character for the sequel.

“It’s amazing. She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance,” Chalamet recently told Variety of the “Euphoria” Emmy winner. “And she’s really become a sister. I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend.”

Chalamet previously opened up about how much he has grown since filming the first Academy Award-winning sci-fi film. “It’s something you don’t get to do with movies — revisit,” Chalamet said of working in theater versus film. “Actually though, I’m feeling that with ‘Dune.’ Speaking about how cycles match life. I was younger when I did it the first time and was kind of blindsided by how big that movie was. And now, as [character] Paul Atreides becomes more sure on his heels, I feel more sure on my heels, too.”

The sequel is set for a November 3, 2023 premiere in theaters.

For all the details on “Dune: Part Two,” click here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.