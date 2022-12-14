Eddie Murphy to Receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

Murphy follows past recipients like Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, and Robert De Niro.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The comic star of “48 Hours,” “Trading Places,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Dreamgirls” and more will accept the honor at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, airing live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

“We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy,” said HFPA President Helen Hoehne. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career — in front of and behind the camera — has had through the decades.”

The Cecil B. DeMille Award, historically chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. Past recipients of the award include Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Tom Hanks, and more.

Related 2023 Golden Globes Nominees Dodge Acknowledgement, Leave It to the Brands

Golden Globes Snub Danielle Deadwyler, Women Directors, and 'The Lord of the Rings' Related 'Women Talking,' 'Woman King,' and More Bring in Best Supporting Actress Contenders

First-Time Best Director Contenders Are Now Oscar Frontrunners

Murphy’s performances, such as his role as singer James Thunder in “Dreamgirls,” have earned him a Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, Emmy Award, and an Academy Award nomination.

Murphy was most recently seen in the Amazon streaming hit “Coming 2 America,” the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 box-office hit, as well as portraying legendary underground comic personality Rudy Ray Moore in the Netflix biopic “Dolemite Is My Name,” a performance that garnered him Golden Globes nominations for Best Picture Comedy/Musical and Lead Actor Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and a Critics Choice Association nomination for Best Actor.

In 2020, he received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his return to “Saturday Night Live.”

Murphy starred in the 1997 hit comedy “The Nutty Professor” in which he portrayed multiple characters and received Golden Globe and other award nominations. He also was the voice of Donkey in the Oscar-winning animated film “Shrek” and its sequel, “Shrek 2,” which is the top-grossing animated film of all time. Murphy won an Annie Award and earned BAFTA and MTV Movie Award nominations for his performance in the first “Shrek,” and reprised the role of Donkey in the final installment of the hugely successful franchise, “Shrek Goes Fourth.” Murphy’s additional feature credits include “Mulan,” “Dr. Dolittle” and “Dr. Dolittle 2,” “Life,” “Bowfinger,” “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps,” “Daddy Day Care,” “Norbit,” and the drama “Mr. Church.”

Murphy’s upcoming projects include co-starring in the romantic comedy “You People” at Netflix as well as producing and starring in “Beverly Hills Cop 4.” In 2015, Murphy received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Award from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

See all this year’s Golden Globe nominations here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.