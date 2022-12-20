Edie Falco Filmed Her ‘Avatar 2’ Role 4 Years Ago and Thought Movie Already Came Out and Flopped

"I didn't hear anything."

Edie Falco finds the long-awaited premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” to be a puzzle.

The “Sopranos” alum revealed that she filmed her cameo for the “Avatar” sequel four years ago and lost track of the film’s release, assuming it hit theaters already.

“The second ‘Avatar,’ the one that’s coming out, I think I shot four years ago,” Falco said on “The View” panel. “And then I’ve been busy, and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned ‘Avatar,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well,’ because I didn’t hear anything.”

Falco added, “And then somebody recently said, ‘”Avatar” is coming out.’ Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?”

The “Nurse Jackie” star plays a human on the planet of Pandora, joking that all she wanted was to be a blue Na’vi character instead.

“Well, I wanted to be blue,” Falco said. “I was excited — I was going to be blue and very tall…I didn’t get either of those things. But I did get that exoskeleton, and that was pretty darn cool. All of this is so out of the realm of anything I’ve ever done!”

However, she still hasn’t seen the James Cameron-helmed sequel. “I haven’t seen the new one, so I’m excited,” Falco shared.

And Falco surely has been busy: She reprised her role of Carmela Soprano for prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” in a since-cut scene, and is set to portray Pete Davidson’s mother on meta Peacock series “Bupkis.” Joe Pesci also stars as Falco’s father.

As for the almost decades-long journey to bring “Avatar: The Way of Water” to the big screen, director Cameron exclusively told IndieWire that the writing process began in 2013, with the upcoming four franchise films being penned simultaneously.

“That same period of time was also for R&D and tech [development] to really future-proof ourselves across that whole oeuvre of films, because I’d rather stop once for a big chunk and get it all ready, and then work with a kind of rhythmic cadence forward from there where we don’t have to stop and retool at each stage of the game,” Cameron said. “We could probably write a book about how we figured all this stuff out, but the key to it is having a vision of what you want it to look like….Trust me, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.