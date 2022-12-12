Watch Elon Musk Get Booed Loudly at Dave Chappelle Show When Invited Onstage

"It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience," Chappelle joked.

The Bay Area hasn’t taken warmly toward new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

During Dave Chappelle’s San Francisco comedy show, Musk received loud boos onstage, with audience members refusing to let Musk speak into the mic. A since-deleted series of Twitter videos show Musk floundering alongside Chappelle and later, Chris Rock. While phones were not allowed inside the stadium, multiple people leaked footage from the show.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said while performing at the Chase Center (via Gizmodo). “Cheers and boos, I see. Elon…It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience.”

Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter in October and immediately started overhauling the social media platform, including a series of drastic layoffs. An investigation into whether Musk has converted the Bay Area office space into living quarters for employees to work around the clock is currently underway.

“All these people who are booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats,” Chappelle added. “What kind of pussy they got up there? That’s what we’ll be doing.”

Chappelle joked about “titty bars” in space opened by SpaceX majority owner Musk. “The first comedy club on Mars…,” he said.

Musk added over boos, “Thanks for having me up on stage. Dave, what should I say?”

Chappelle replied, “Don’t say nothing. It’ll only spoil the moment. Do you hear that sound, Elon? That’s the sound of pending civil unrest. I can’t wait to see what store you decimate next, motherfucker. You shut the fuck up.”

The “Chappelle Show” alum continued, “I wish everyone in this auditorium peace and the joy of feeling free. And your pursuit of happiness. Amen.”

Later, when Chappelle is encouraged to say “I’m rich, bitch” into the microphone, Musk follows suit. The booing is stopped by an official stadium sound department horn.

Audience member James Yu, the founder of Sudowrite, posted on Twitter, “Was at the Dave Chapelle show at SF tonight and who comes on but Elon Musk! A good 80 percent of the stadium boos. 18k people. and he withers. Like absolutely turns into a corncob. ‘What should I say??’ He says Dave tries to salvage the situation but to no avail.”

Musk’s latest controversies include posting that his pronouns on Twitter are “Prosecute/Fauci,” seemingly joking about transgender identities. Musk defended the tweet against criticism from former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, writing, “Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.”

Chappelle similarly came under fire multiple times for transphobic comments and addressed Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets while hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

