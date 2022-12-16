Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2023

Amazon Prime Video is also debuting the final season of the ambitious, Al Pacino-starring actioner "Hunters."

The new year is upon us and Amazon Prime Video is kicking things off in grand fashion. Not only are they debuting the third season of their Tom Clancy adaptation “Jack Ryan,” they’re also debuting the final season of the ambitious, Al Pacino-starring actioner “Hunters.”

Initially debuting to the service in February of 2020, right as the pandemic started, the series’ first season follows a ragtag group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. The so-called Hunters discover that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living in the United States and are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in America. The Nazi hunters, led by Pacino, will embark on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their genocidal plans. The series concluded in 2020 and has taken some time to get back to screens. Unfortunately, this second season will be a finale as well so fans will get the opportunity to say goodbye to Pacino and crew.

All eight episodes of “Hunters” Season 2 will drop on Amazon January 13.

Below you’ll find the rest of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video as well as their free sister service, Freevee.

January 1

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”

“Mission: Impossible” (1996)

“Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” (Freevee)

“How to Train Your Dragon” (Freevee)

“Source Code” (Freevee)

“The Devil Wears Prada” (Freevee)

“Dharma & Greg” Seasons 1-5

“Invader Zim”

“Nella the Princess Knight”

“Shimmer and Shine”

“12 O’Clock High” Seasons 1-3

“Welcome to Flatch”

“50/50”

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“After Earth”

“Akeelah and the Bee”

“Ali”

“Antwone Fisher”

“Are We There Yet?”

“Baby Boy”

“Barbershop 2: Back in Business”

“Beauty Shop”

“Black Dynamite”

“Blankman”

“Blue Chips”

“Breakdown”

“Breakin’ All the Rules”

“Broken City”

“Brown Sugar”

“Clue”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Downsizing”

“El Dorado”

“El Mariachi”

“Election”

“Employee of the Month”

“Europa Report”

“Failure to Launch”

“Forces of Nature”

“Frankie & Alice”

“Friday the 13th” (1980)

“Gamer”

“God’s Not Dead”

“Guess Who”

“Harold and Maude”

“Higher Learning”

“Home for the Holidays”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“In My Country”

“In the Heat of the Night”

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

“Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise”

“Jesse Stone: Night Passage”

“Jesse Stone: Sea Change”

“Jesse Stone: Stone Cold”

“Juliet, Naked”

“Just Wright”

“Love the Coopers”

“Mad Love”

“Mean Creek”

“Mission: Impossible II”

“Mission: Impossible III”

“Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol”

“Mississippi Burning”

“Mo’ Money”

“Money Train”

“Mr. 3000”

“Muscle Shoals”

“O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

“Paranormal Activity 2”

“Paranormal Activity 3”

“Paranormal Activity 4”

“Paycheck”

“Poetic Justice”

“Private Parts”

“Rec”

“Rec 2”

“Rec 3: Genesis”

“Red Dawn” (1984)

“Rejoice and Shout”

“Rosemary’s Baby”

“School Daze”

“Serpico”

“She Hate Me”

“Six Degrees of Separation”

“Sorry to Bother You”

“Tangerine”

“The Amityville Horror” (1979)

“The Big Wedding”

“The Brady Bunch Movie”

“The Butler”

“The Devil’s Backbone”

“The Duchess”

“The Foot Fist Way”

“The Gospel According to Andre”

“The Love Guru”

“The Peacemaker”

“The Running Man”

“The Sons of Katie Elder”

“The Two Jakes”

“Three Can Play That Game”

“To Sir, With Love”

“True Grit” (1969)

“Walking Tall” (2004)

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”

“Witness”

“You Got Served”

“Nova Vita” Season 1 (Freevee)

“Wagon Train” Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

“Battleship” (Freevee)

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” (Freevee)

“Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (Freevee)

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (Freevee)

“Booksmart” (Freevee)

“City of God” (Freevee)

“Click” (Freevee)

“Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2” (Freevee)

“Contraband” (Freevee)

“Four Kids and It” (Freevee)

“Freaky” (Freevee)

“Fried Green Tomatoes” (Freevee)

“Get Him to the Greek” (Freevee)

“Grown Ups 2” (Freevee)

“Identity Thief” (Freevee)

“Jumanji” (1995, Freevee)

“Let Him Go” (Freevee)

“Lincoln” (Freevee)

“Little Fockers” (Freevee)

“Machine Gun Preacher” (Freevee)

“Man of the House” (Freevee)

“Me Your Madness” (Freevee)

“Meet the Fockers” (Freevee)

“Meet the Parents” (Freevee)

“Monte Carlo” (Freevee)

“Morgan” (Freevee)

“Morning Glory” (Freevee)

“Nerve” (Freevee)

“Office Space” (Freevee)

“Out of Sight” (Freevee)

“Passengers” (Freevee)

“Peeples” (Freevee)

“Planet 51” (Freevee)

“Red Sparrow” (Freevee)

“Shark Tale” (Freevee)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014, Freevee)

“The American” (Freevee)

“The Call” (Freevee)

“The Croods” (Freevee)

“The Darkest Minds” (Freevee)

“The Family That Preys” (Freevee)

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (Freevee)

“The Hot Chick” (Freevee)

“The Night Before” (Freevee)

“The Purge” (Freevee)

“The Smurfs” (Freevee)

“The Smurfs 2” (Freevee)

“Think Like a Man” (Freevee)

“This is the End” (Freevee)

“Tombstone” (Freevee)

“Unstoppable” (Freevee)

“Widows” (Freevee)

“Zombieland” (Freevee)

January 3

“Endeavour” Season 8

“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”

January 6

“Cosmic Love France”

“The Rig”

“Jurassic World Dominion”

“Black and Blue”

“Power Rangers”

January 8

“The Winter Palace”

January 10

“Snitch”

January 13

“Hunters” Season 2

“The Test” Season 2

January 15

“The Steve Harvey Show” Seasons 1-6

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance”

“Road Trip”

January 17

“Vengeance”

January 20

“The Legend of the Vox Machina” Season 2

January 21

“Hercules” (2014)

January 23

“Judy Justice” Season 2 Winter Premiere (Freevee)

January 27

“Shotgun Wedding”

“The King’s Speech”

January 31

“Nate Bargatze: Hello World”

“Orphan: First Kill”

“Killing Them Softly”

