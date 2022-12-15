It’s the beginning of a new year and if you’ve already caught up on everything that’s a must-see in film and television for 2022, than Hulu has you covered with plenty of new offerings. The Disney-owned streaming service is coming into 2023 with plenty of appealing choices, including the second season of “How I Met Your Father.”
Debuting back in January of 2022, “How I Met Your Father” is a spin-off series to the popular CBS sitcom, “How I Met Your Mother” that aired from 2005 to 2014. The show stars Hilary Duff as a young woman navigating the dating scene in the hopes of landing the man that will be the titular father of the show’s title. Season 2 consists of a whopping 20 episodes to air weekly on Hulu.
“How I Met Your Father” Season 2 streams on Hulu starting January 24.
Below you’ll find everything coming to Hulu in January 2023.
January 1
- “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023”
- “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023”
- “The Amazing Race” (Seasons 3-4)
- “America’s Next Top Model” (Seasons 15-16)
- “Are You the One” (Season 8)
- “Beverly Hills 90210” (Seasons 3-4)
- “Black Ink Crew” (Seasons 1-2)
- “The Challenge” (Season 20)
- “CSI: Miami” (Seasons 3-4)
- “Jersey Short Family Vacation” (Season 3)
- “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” (Seasons 6-7)
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 2)
- “Survivor” (Seasons 40-41)
- “Undercover Boss” (Season 6)
- “3 Idiotas”
- “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”
- “A League of Their Own”
- “A Troll in Central Park”
- “Barbarians”
- “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
- “The Breakfast Club”
- “The Company You Keep”
- “Couples Retreat”
- “Dante’s Peak”
- “Empire Records”
- “Gamer”
- “Heat”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Hell or High Water”
- “Home Alone”
- “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- “Home Alone 3”
- “The Internship”
- “Irrational Man”
- “The King of Comedy”
- “Kingdom Come”
- “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”
- “Little Manhattan”
- “The Mummy” (1999)
- “The Mummy Returns”
- “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”
- “One Fine Day”
- “Pearl Harbor”
- “Predestination”
- “The Prestige”
- “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women”
- “Prometheus”
- “The Proposal”
- “Real Steel”
- “S.W.A.T.”
- “Snatch”
- “Someone Like You”
- “Take Shelter”
- “This Christmas”
- “The Triplets of Belleville”
- “Truth”
- “Zack and Miri Make a Porno”
- “Zeroes and Ones”
- “Zombieland”
January 3
- “Fantasy Island” (Season 2 Premiere)
- “Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia”
January 4
- “Will Trent” (Series Premiere)
- “Bachelor in Paradise” (Seasons 4-5)
- “The Bachelorette” (Season 11)
January 5
- “Death in the Dorms” (Complete Limited Series)
- “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (Series Premiere)
January 6
- “Bromates”
January 7
- “House of Darkness”
- “Cesar Milan: Better Human, Better Dog” (Season 3 Premiere)
January 8
- “True Things”
January 9
- “Koala Man” (Complete Season 1)
- “Alert” (Series Premiere)
January 11
- Port Protection Alaska (Season 6 Premiere)
January 12
- “How I Caught My Killer” (Complete Season 1)
- “Riotsville, USA”
- “Name That Tune” (Season 3 Premiere)
January 13
- “The Drop”
January 15
- “Paris, 13th District”
- “Cooks vs. Cons” (Seasons 2-4)
- “Cutthroat Kitchen” (Seasons 6 and 15)
- “Deadly Women” (Season 14)
- “Murder Comes to Town” (Seasons 4-5)
- “A Kind of Murder”
January 18
- “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Season 4 Premiere)
January 19
- “Web of Death” (Complete Limited Series)
- “National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling”
- “Trafficked With Mariana van Zellar” (Season 3 Premiere)
January 20
- “One Way”
January 21
- “Dig”
January 22
- “Happening”
- “The Tax Collector”
January 23
- “Accused” (Series Premiere)
January 24
- “How I Met Your Father” (Season 2 Premiere)
- “The Bachelor” (Season 27 Premiere)
- “Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens” (Season 2A)
January 25
- “Extraordinary” (Complete Season 1)
January 26
- “The 1619 Project” (2-Episode Series Premiere)
- “Killing County” (Complete Limited Series)
- “National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics”
January 27
- “The Deer King”
- “Maneater”
January 31
- “The Watchful Eye” (Series Premiere)
- “Voyagers”
- “Love, Gilda”
- “Baggage Claim”
