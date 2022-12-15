The Disney-owned streaming service is coming into 2023 with a host of new shows and movies, including the second season of "How I Met Your Father."

It’s the beginning of a new year and if you’ve already caught up on everything that’s a must-see in film and television for 2022, than Hulu has you covered with plenty of new offerings. The Disney-owned streaming service is coming into 2023 with plenty of appealing choices, including the second season of “How I Met Your Father.”

Debuting back in January of 2022, “How I Met Your Father” is a spin-off series to the popular CBS sitcom, “How I Met Your Mother” that aired from 2005 to 2014. The show stars Hilary Duff as a young woman navigating the dating scene in the hopes of landing the man that will be the titular father of the show’s title. Season 2 consists of a whopping 20 episodes to air weekly on Hulu.

“How I Met Your Father” Season 2 streams on Hulu starting January 24.

Below you’ll find everything coming to Hulu in January 2023.

January 1

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023”

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023”

“The Amazing Race” (Seasons 3-4)

“America’s Next Top Model” (Seasons 15-16)

“Are You the One” (Season 8)

“Beverly Hills 90210” (Seasons 3-4)

“Black Ink Crew” (Seasons 1-2)

“The Challenge” (Season 20)

“CSI: Miami” (Seasons 3-4)

“Jersey Short Family Vacation” (Season 3)

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” (Seasons 6-7)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 2)

“Survivor” (Seasons 40-41)

“Undercover Boss” (Season 6)

“3 Idiotas”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

“A League of Their Own”

“A Troll in Central Park”

“Barbarians”

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Company You Keep”

“Couples Retreat”

“Dante’s Peak”

“Empire Records”

“Gamer”

“Heat”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Home Alone”

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

“Home Alone 3”

“The Internship”

“Irrational Man”

“The King of Comedy”

“Kingdom Come”

“The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”

“Little Manhattan”

“The Mummy” (1999)

“The Mummy Returns”

“The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”

“One Fine Day”

“Pearl Harbor”

“Predestination”

“The Prestige”

“Professor Marston and the Wonder Women”

“Prometheus”

“The Proposal”

“Real Steel”

“S.W.A.T.”

“Snatch”

“Someone Like You”

“Take Shelter”

“This Christmas”

“The Triplets of Belleville”

“Truth”

“Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

“Zeroes and Ones”

“Zombieland”

January 3

Related Former Chippendales Host Spills Wild True Story of 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Survivors Relive Horrors in Hulu Docuseries 'Stolen Youth' -- Watch Trailer Related The Best TV Shows of 2022

The Best True Crime Streaming Now, from 'Unsolved Mysteries' to 'McMillions' to 'The Staircase'

“Fantasy Island” (Season 2 Premiere)

“Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia”

January 4

“Will Trent” (Series Premiere)

“Bachelor in Paradise” (Seasons 4-5)

“The Bachelorette” (Season 11)

January 5

“Death in the Dorms” (Complete Limited Series)

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (Series Premiere)

January 6

“Bromates”

January 7

“House of Darkness”

“Cesar Milan: Better Human, Better Dog” (Season 3 Premiere)

January 8

“True Things”

January 9

“Koala Man” (Complete Season 1)

“Alert” (Series Premiere)

January 11

Port Protection Alaska (Season 6 Premiere)

January 12

“How I Caught My Killer” (Complete Season 1)

“Riotsville, USA”

“Name That Tune” (Season 3 Premiere)

January 13

“The Drop”

January 15

“Paris, 13th District”

“Cooks vs. Cons” (Seasons 2-4)

“Cutthroat Kitchen” (Seasons 6 and 15)

“Deadly Women” (Season 14)

“Murder Comes to Town” (Seasons 4-5)

“A Kind of Murder”

January 18

“9-1-1: Lone Star” (Season 4 Premiere)

January 19

“Web of Death” (Complete Limited Series)

“National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling”

“Trafficked With Mariana van Zellar” (Season 3 Premiere)

January 20

“One Way”

January 21

“Dig”

January 22

“Happening”

“The Tax Collector”

January 23

“Accused” (Series Premiere)

January 24

“How I Met Your Father” (Season 2 Premiere)

“The Bachelor” (Season 27 Premiere)

“Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens” (Season 2A)

January 25

“Extraordinary” (Complete Season 1)

January 26

“The 1619 Project” (2-Episode Series Premiere)

“Killing County” (Complete Limited Series)

“National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics”

January 27

“The Deer King”

“Maneater”

January 31

“The Watchful Eye” (Series Premiere)

“Voyagers”

“Love, Gilda”

“Baggage Claim”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.