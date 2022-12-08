‘Everything Everywhere’ Co-Director Daniel Kwan Calls Out ‘Toxic AF’ Online Discourse Around Top 10 Lists

"This aggression will not stand, man," Kwan said of Twitter uproar over the movie's low placement or exclusion altogether on year-end lists.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” fandom has gone too far.

Daniel Kwan, half of writing-directing duo Daniels with Daniel Scheinert, responded to critic Guy Lodge’s screenshots of die-hard “EEAAO” fans reacting to year-end lists for the best films of 2022. Some fans on Film Twitter appear to be complaining about the film’s low placement — or exclusion altogether — on top 10 lists.

“This film’s fanbase is beginning to rival the Marvel cult,” Lodge wrote.

Kwan retweeted with the caption, “The algorithm pushed this onto my timeline, and as one of the people who made the film, this aggression will not stand, man. I know the end of year discourse on film Twitter can be toxic af with all of the ‘Best of’ lists that come out, but this really needs to stop. The act of ranking any piece of art is so absurd and should only be seen as an incredibly personal and subjective endeavor.”

Kwan continued, “This was an incredible year for movies and there is so much to celebrate, why waste your time on anger? (It’s a rhetorical question, I know the algorithms have been training us to chase these emotions, capitalism has taught us to see everything as a zero sum game blah blah blah). These end of year lists are a great opportunity for people to discover films they haven’t heard of (our film doesn’t need that), to help smaller films make money (don’t need that), and to celebrate the hard work of filmmakers we admire (don’t need anymore celebrating).”

He added, “A healthy industry requires a diverse range of films finding their own versions of success. Every list that deviates from the norm should be celebrated (unless they’re shilling problematic shit hah).”

In a direct message to fans, Kwan tweeted, “I am so grateful to the fans who love this film and have made it their own. I know for many, this story and characters mean a lot so any slight towards the film feels like a personal attack, but lashing out does everyone a disservice (and is counteractive to the film’s message). Next time you see something about our film that makes you angry, take a step back, remind yourself why you fell in love with our movie. Those feelings are infinitely more important to you than any list from some critic who has a completely different lived experience from you.”

Kwan reflected on The Daniels’ filmography, writing, “Our work has always been polarizing (see: ‘Swiss Army Man’ discourse), and that is wonderful. To even be a part of the conversation is an honor. To have created something that has connected with so many passionate people is enough (seriously please no more validation, I’m drowning). All of the above applies to the rest of the Oscar season, especially after the nominations/winners are announced. seriously fam, I want to see absolutely no bullies, no meanies, no buttheads acting out on behalf of our film post-Oscar announcements.”

Kwan even shared a tweet that fans can circulate in response to voicing their disdain at top 2022 lists.

“Anyways, if anyone spots a fan who gets too excited and crosses a line, please feel free to send them this tweet below: Hi, I’m Dan Kwan, one of the directors of EEAAO. I appreciate your love of the film, but maybe next time you can try to cool it on the aggression. This place is filled w/ shitty discourse, don’t add to it (what would Waymond do?). Don’t feel bad, its tough to keep ur cool here,” Kwan wrote.

A meme attached had Ke Huy Quan’s character saying the phrase, “Be kind, especially when you see a critic or publication exclude your favorite movie from their ‘best of year’ list and it feels like a personal attack on your identity and you really feel the need to knock down others in a moment of weakness, even though you know better than that.”

