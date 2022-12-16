Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard Join Blumhouse’s ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Movie

The upcoming horror film is based on the video game series, which released its first entry in 2014.

When one door opens, Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard close it. The two actors have been cast in “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” the Blumhouse feature film adaptation of the popular survival-horror game series, IndieWire has confirmed.

Like the original game, which was released in 2014 and immediately became a viral sensation, the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie will focus on a troubled security guard at a Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza venue (think a Chuck E. Cheese, but creepier). During his first night, the animatronic characters in the restaurant come alive, forcing the guard to outwit them if he hopes to survive a week of employment. In the video game, the guard’s survival methods mostly manifest in opening and closing security doors; presumably, the film will be a bit more action-packed.

It has not been announced who Hutcherson and Lillard will play; production on the film is set to commence in New Orleans in February. Emma Tammi, who directed 2018 horror film “The Wind” and two episodes of the Hulu “Into the Dark” anthology, will direct “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” She co-wrote the script with Scott Cawthon, the creator of the video-game series, as well as Seth Cuddeback.

Blumhouse produces the film in association with Striker Entertainment. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be bringing Freddy and the other murderous animatronics to the big screen. Cawthon and Blumhouse boss Jason Blum produce; Russell Binder executive produces.

Since Cawthon first self-published the original “Five Nights at Freddy’s” game for PCs, the series has developed a large and very active fanbase and spawned a multimedia franchise. To date, nine games in the series have been published; the latest, “Security Breach,” came out last year. Several other spinoff games, comic books, and a novel trilogy have also been released.

