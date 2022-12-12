Golden Globes Snub Danielle Deadwyler, Women Directors, and ‘The Lord of the Rings’

But surprises include Ana de Armas ("Blonde"), Diego Luna ("Andor"), and "Better Call Saul's" first-ever Drama Series nomination.

While the Golden Globes never really went away (awards were given out last year, even without the NBC broadcast), 2023 represents a test balloon for the troubled awards show, as it tries to bounce back from numerous controversies and scandals. The HFPA’s deal with NBC is for just one year, meaning its once-sizable TV rights package will soon be renegotiated or taken elsewhere. There’s no telling what famous faces will or won’t attend the once starry ceremony (save for one). Will more boycott? Will audiences return? Will the Golden Globes become just another awards show facing cratering ratings and obsolescence?

While answers to these questions will pour in over the coming months, the tea leaves started to take shape early Monday morning when the 2023 nominations were announced. With the industry paying particular attention to the voters’ choices, we’ve gathered the notable snubs and curious surprises across film and television. Check out the list below, and prepare for the January 10 telecast.

Snubs

Women Directors

It is one thing for the Golden Globes to once again have a year where the Best Director – Motion Picture category has “all male nominees,” as Natalie Portman would retort, but the awards body is making its telecast return showing very little love for women-directed films in general. The only woman-directed film to be nominated in any of the Best Picture categories is “Turning Red,” directed by Domee Shi. Outside of that, the only nominees to come from woman-directed films across the Golden Globes 14 motion picture categories are Viola Davis for “The Woman King,” Emma Thompson for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” Carey Mulligan for “She Said,” writer-director Sarah Polley and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Women Talking,” and Taylor Swift for her song from “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

This year’s Best Actress race is incredibly tight, but breakout star Danielle Deadwyler has long been thought to have a nomination on lock. The “Till” actress even won Best Lead Performance at the Gotham Awards over considered frontrunners Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh. For her not to receive a Golden Globe nomination — an awards body that actually has 10 Best Actress slots split between Drama and Comedy/Musical — points to the HFPA once again backsliding into their ways of nominating the most famous people they can. Sure, Ana de Armas and Olivia Colman are fairly new to the A-List themselves, but “Blonde” got nowhere near the level of good reviews “Till” did, and “Empire of Light” has not succeeded in the box office in the same way.

“The Fabelmans,” Best Supporting Actor

Ever since it won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, the prevailing narrative around “The Fabelmans’ has been that it’s the frontrunner for Best Picture. A win in Best Picture (Drama) could keep that momentum going, but it is a bit of a shock to see neither Paul Dano nor Judd Hirsch make it in for playing versions of two significant male family members in master filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s life. The Academy pretty much has zero overlap with the Golden Globes as far as voters go, so the actors need not fret, but this hurdle does indicate that some other contenders like “The Banshees of Inisherin” star Barry Keoughan may be doing better than expected on the awards circuit.

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

With six nominations, the Daniels’ hit indie film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” performed quite well at the Globes — the second-most of any motion picture. But the HFPA’s choice to look over Stephanie Hsu is notable, given the organization’s historic lack of diversity and tendency to honor big names over lesser-known talents. Hsu is an Indie Spirits nominee who carries a bulk of the film’s emotional storyline — certainly on par with fellow Supporting nominees Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (and Prime Video entirely)



The Golden Globes may have immediately jumped onboard Peter Jackson’s movies — giving “The Fellowship of the Ring” four nominations, including Best Picture (Drama) — but voters are holding off on Prime Video’s lavish adaptation. Despite a heavy PR push from Amazon and critics giving the sleight edge to “TRoP” over “House of the Dragon,” the HFPA preferred HBO’s blockbuster prequel by a tally of 2-0. (“HotD” landed nods for Best Drama Series and Best Actress, Emma D’Arcy.)

“The Rings of Power” wasn’t made to win awards — especially at the Globes, which don’t honor craft categories (or even TV writing and directing) like the Emmys and guilds do. But awards help build awareness and lend legitimacy to new shows, both of which could still benefit “The Rings of Power.” Let the guessing game continue over the success of this series.

Meanwhile, Prime Video was shut out entirely: “The Boys” and “The English,” two of the streaming service’s two major programs, as well as the once-vaunted “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” all failed to land an invite to the party (not to mention the long-shot Harry Styles-led “My Policeman”). Don’t expect to see the Globes streaming on Prime next year.

“The Patient”

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields’ half-hour thriller couldn’t crack the Limited Series race, and a very deserving Steve Carell — who’s been nominated nine times at the Globes — was also turned away. But Domhnall Gleeson earned a Supporting Actor slot, so at least FX (and Hulu) can rest easy knowing voters were watching. Why they proved so picky, however, remains a nagging mystery.

“This Is Going To Hurt”

Former Golden Globes winner Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) wasn’t enough to propel the AMC+ medical drama to recognition, as Adam Kay’s series got blanked. Widely acclaimed yet slow to build buzz, “This Is Going To Hurt” is a series that absolutely could’ve benefited from the wide embrace of a well-known awards body. And for Whishaw, the snub is doubled: He had another shot at being nominated in 2023 for “Women Talking,” yet couldn’t snag a Supporting Actor slot either.

“Pachinko”

After struggling at the Emmys, Soo Hugh’s Apple TV+ adaptation built a head of steam this winter with nominations from the American Film Institute and the Gotham Awards (where it won Breakthrough Series). The drama has also done quite well with critics, landing on a bevy of year-end Top 10 lists, which can also boost awareness. But the Globes did not notice, preferring the latest seasons of mega-hits like “The Crown” and “Ozark” over an international production still looking to secure an equally widespread audience. Justice for Minha Kim.

“What We Do in the Shadows”

FX (and Hulu) must be happy with “The Bear’s” nomination, given the breakthrough summer series is just starting its awards run and needs a bit of momentum if it hopes to stay hot through a long Emmy season, but “What We Do in the Shadows” joins a long list of beloved comedies to be utterly ignored by the Golden Globes. So long as the Emmys keep giving Paul Simms’ outstanding series its due, I guess that’s fine.

“Bad Sisters”

A critics’ darling yet an awards dark horse, Apple TV+ had to be holding out hope for Sharon Horgan’s Irish black comedy. Alas, the writers’ cold streak continues. I supposed if “Catastrophe” never caught the HFPA’s collective eye, “Bad Sisters” may still need some time to connect.

“Barry” – Comedy Series

Bill Hader and Henry Winkler both landed much-deserved nominations, but “Barry” was left off the Comedy Series list. The HBO hit(man) comedy was nominated in all three categories for its previous two seasons, which only makes seeing the show fall short to a poorly received non-comedy like “Wednesday” all the more mind-boggling.

“Atlanta” – Comedy Series

Much like the Emmys, the Golden Globes ignored “Atlanta” as a Comedy Series, while still nominating creator and star Donald Glover for his acting. Unlike the Emmys, Globes voters were able to consider the final season of “Atlanta” as well as Season 3, meaning this is the end of the road for “Atlanta” and the HFPA.

“Reservation Dogs”

Despite recognition from the Peabody, Writers Guild, TCA, Indie Spirit, and Gotham Awards — plus a Golden Globes nomination for Best Comedy Series in its first season — FX’s critical darling “Reservation Dogs” went home empty-handed in Season 2. The HFPA instead chose to spotlight freshman hits “The Bear” and “Wednesday,” as well as returning favorites “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Scott Garfield / Paramount Pictures

Surprises

Brendan Fraser and Tom Cruise (kinda)

While one of the notable stories to come out of the 2021 fallout over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s issues with diversity and ethics was the report that Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes back to the organization, the bigger story to actually attribute the growing distaste for the awards body was actor Brendan Fraser alleging in a 2018 GQ interview that a former HFPA president had groped him in 2003 — and received almost no punishment for it until 2021. The HFPA may have unconsciously voted for Cruise, as he is only recognized as a producer of “Top Gun: Maverick,” but voters very consciously nominated “The Whale” star for Best Actor, knowing that Fraser has already said he will not attend or support the ceremony.

“Elvis”… in Drama?

Baz Luhrmann’s epic about the King of Rock and Roll features plenty of musical performances from star Austin Butler and several other members of the cast, so the only reasoning one could assume based on Golden Globes history is that it passed up the Comedy/Musical categories to seem more “elevated” or “prestige.” It may be a smart move since various critics awards wins have allowed Colin Farrell, in the Comedy/Musical category for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” to overtake Brendan Fraser as the Best Actor frontrunner. Maybe Butler now has a chance to eclipse “The Whale” star, too, come Golden Globes night.

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Guess one should never count out someone who has been nominated for an Emmy, Grammy, and two Tonys in one year to receive more awards recognition. “The Inspection” star Jeremy Pope received a Best Actor (Motion Picture – Drama) nomination for his first lead role in a feature film, playing a gay Black man who joins the Marines to get his life back on track and hopefully win over his homophobic mother. Notably not nominated in the category are marquee names like Will Smith, who stars in “Emancipation” and won the category last year, as well as three-time Golden Globe winner and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise. Though many are still down on the Globes, the exposure from the telecast could help dark horse contender Pope break into final nominations for Best Actor.

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Not to belabor the point about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association being stuck in their old ways, blinded by the stars, but during a time where awards bodies are choosing to recognize more work from international directors, it is a surprise to see “Triangle of Sadness” get nominated for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy and then not see leads Harris Dickinson or Zlatko Burić (a recent European Film Award winner) receive a Golden Globe nomination for their performances. Driver, however, made it in despite Netflix release “White Noise” having an otherwise quiet awards season so far.

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

In any other year the historically celebrity-obsessive HFPA nominating Brad Pitt would be a no-brainer, but anyone who has clicked a single tabloid link in 2022 can tell you that the “Babylon” star has been in a period of tumult. Lingering negotiations related to his divorce from Angelina Jolie have exposed allegations that he got physical with her on an airplane in 2016, even pouring beer on her head. Knowing that aspect of his personal life definitely colors the perception of his character in the Damien Chazelle film, an aged star who can’t keep any of his marriages from falling apart. That storyline, like the rest of the film, curries discomfort at times, and many people have counted Pitt out the Best Supporting Actor race given how recently he won for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and how many other contenders there are, so this Golden Globes recognition is not likely to lead to anything else.

“Inu-Oh”

For a GKids release to make it into the Best Picture – Animated category, especially over some Pixar, Netflix, and Apple TV+ films, is a big feat. Kudos to the HFPA for spotlighting such a wondrously weird rock opera.

“RRR’s” Extra Boost

Though the HFPA seems pretty firm in keeping international films strictly in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category, it does help for Indian epic “RRR” to receive the recognition. The S.S. Rajamouli-directed film was not selected by India to represent the country in the Best International Feature Oscar race, so the Golden Globes may right that snub with a special win here. Plus, it is significant for the musical to get a Best Song nod, putting it alongside music from Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

The Golden Globes are always good for at least one absolute shocker, and Hilary Swank’s nod for ABC’s awful journalism procedural certainly fits the bill. While ratings have been solid (when factoring in Hulu viewers), buzz has been minimal and reviews less than kind. Perhaps experts should’ve seen this coming, considering the love shown Swank by the HFPA. Her past three Globes nominations include the obvious picks — “Million Dollar Baby,” for which she won, and “Boys Don’t Cry” — as well as HBO’s 2004 Sundance pickup “Iron Jawed Angels,” which also earned her a SAG nod, but nothing from the Emmys.

Diego Luna, “Andor”

While some predicted “Andor” to land a Drama Series nomination, too, Luna’s recognition in Best Actor — alongside Emmy nominees Adam Scott and Bob Odenkirk, not to mention screen legends Jeff Bridges and Kevin Costner — gives the beloved performer a boost headed into Emmy season. Considering “Andor” is only gaining steam, this could foreshadow big things for the best “Star Wars” story in years.

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

What a weird awards ride it’s been for Paramount’s juggernaut drama. “Yellowstone” was all but written off the ballots after its first few seasons failed to connect with voters, but its continued ratings rise forced a few awards bodies to reconsider. After SAG and PGA nominations in early 2022, many expected the Emmys to saddle up… until they didn’t, shutting out “Yellowstone” altogether. So when it came to the Globes, who love to play kingmaker for new or buzzy programs, some thought it could still squeak into the Drama Series field, but many expected everyone to move on down the road — again. Instead, Costner landed his fifth nomination and first for the show (as well as his first since winning for “Hatfields & McCoys” in 2013). Where this wild ride leads next is anyone’s guess, but the Globes continue to play the untamed bronco.

“Better Call Saul”

Can you believe “Better Call Saul” had never been nominated for Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes? Of course you can! It’s the Globes! Nevertheless, the HFPA finally came around for the final season — just like they did for another recent critical favorite, “The Americans” — while continuing to shower Bob Odenkirk with love. (This marks his fifth nomination for AMC’s “Breaking Bad” spinoff.) Now, can it win, please?

“Wednesday”

I have no words, save for: Congrats to Jenna Ortega — truly worthy of her nod.

“Under the Banner of Heaven”

After earning just one Emmy nomination earlier in the year and being largely shut out of initial winter awards shows, “Under the Banner of Heaven” made a sizable splash at the Golden Globes, landing nominations for Best Actor (Andrew Garfield) and Supporting Actress (Daisy Edgar-Jones). This marks Garfield’s fourth nomination (after winning last year for “Tick Tick Boom”) and Edgar-Jones’ second. While she wasn’t nominated for her hit film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” perhaps its success helped boost her profile at the Globes? It was nominated for Best Song, after all.

